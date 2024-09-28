Forward makes long-awaited reappearance in Luton colours

Scotland forward Jacob Brown played his first match in seven months on Friday night, coming on as a substitute in Luton Town’s 3-1 defeat by Plymouth Argyle.

Brown has not been seen in action since picking up a serious knee injury in a 4-4 draw with Newcastle United at the start of February. It ruined the 26-year-old’s chances of making the Scotland squad for last summer’s European Championships, but the ex-Stoke City man is now fully fit and came on at half time during the Championship defeat at Home Park.

Brown, who has been capped eight times by his country, looked lively despite Rob Edwards’ Hatters going down to defeat in Devon. With Steve Clarke due to name his Scotland squad next week for the upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Portugal, Brown will hope that he is still in the thoughts of the national team manager.

Speaking on the eve of Friday’s match against Plymouth, Edwards said of Brown: “Browny, he’s travelling which will be great. We’ll see on that one [being in the match-day squad], but he’s making the journey down so that’s really good for us.