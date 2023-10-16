Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has been handed his first start for Republic of Ireland in their match against Gibraltar on Monday night.

Celtic's Mikey Johnston will start for Republic of Ireland against Gibraltar.

The 24-year-old has not featured at all for Celtic this season due to a back injury, but played 21 minutes of Ireland’s defeat by Greece on Friday and has now been given his full debut as Stephen Kenny’s men attempted to halt a run of three successive Euro 2024 qualifier defeats against Gibraltar.

The Celtic winger is one of three changes to the side which lost 2-0 at home to Greece on Friday evening. Johnston, Ryan Manning and Jamie McGrath replaced Will Smallbone, Nathan Collins and Alan Browne. Gibraltar boss Julio Ribas stuck with 10 of the men who started Wednesday night’s 4-0 friendly defeat in Wales with defender Aymen Mouelhi’s selection at the expense of Ethan Jolley the only change in Faro.