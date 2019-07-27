Forfar Athletic 2 - 1 St Johnstone: Loons shock Saints to reach the last 16

Have your say

League One side Forfar Athletic defeated St Johnstone to advance to the last 16 of the Betfred Cup

Ex-Hearts midfielder Callum Tapping and former Motherwell playmaker Ross Forbes put the hosts into a commanding 2-0 position.

Matty Kennedy pulled one back for the visitors but Tommy Wright's side couldn't do enough to salvage a happy ending to a dreadfully poor Betfred Cup campaign where the Ladbrokes Premiership side lost three of four games.

Forfar qualify for the last 16 as one of the best runners-up behind winners Ross County.