Goalkeeper had a loan spell in West Lothian during 2019/20 season

Former Livingston goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26, his current club Millwall has announced.

It has been reported that Sarkic, a Montenegrin internationalist, fell ill at an apartment in the town of Budva in Montenegro on Saturday morning.

“Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26,” the Sky Bet Championship club said in a statement. “Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

Sarkic, who was capped eight times for Montenegro, played 18 times for Livingston during a loan spell from Villa in the 2019/20 season. He was part of the Lions team that defeated Celtic 2-0 at home and returned back to his parent club in January 2020 after a successful spell in West Lothian.

A statement from Livingston read: “Livingston Football Club is devastated to hear the heartbreaking news that Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has tragically passed away. Thoughts are with the family at this time. Rest in peace, Matija.”

Grimsby-born Sarkic began his career in Anderlecht’s academy before joining Aston Villa in 2015. As well as being farmed out to Livingston, he had loan spells at Wigan, Stratford, Havant and Waterlooville and made a permanent transfer to Wolves in 2020.

He played 60 games during loan spells at Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke before joining Millwall last August, where he made 33 appearances and became the club’s No 1 goalkeeper.

Sarkic made his Montenegro debut against Belarus in 2019 and was on international duty last week for a friendly against Belgium, when he put in a man-of-the-match performance.

Millwall Supporters' Club posted on X: "What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion."

His former club Aston Villa wrote: “Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Šarkić.

“Matija joined our Academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club, during which time he made his full international debut for Montenegro, before departing in the summer of 2020.

“The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

Other clubs in England were quick to pay tribute to Sarkic. “The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with Matija’s family, friends and all connected with Millwall at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Matija,” said Leeds.

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Ipswich said: “The thoughts of all at Ipswich Town are with Matija's family and friends and everyone at Millwall at this incredibly sad time.”