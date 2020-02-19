Football on TV: what to watch this weekend - including St Mirren v Hearts, St Johnstone v Rangers and Man City v Leicester City

A crucial clash at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, a must-win game for title-chasers Rangers and a 2nd v 3rd battle in the English Premier League are among the games live on TV this weekend

Friday

St Mirren vs Hearts (BT Sport 2, 7.45pm)

Between now and the end of the season every game is a cup final for these two teams. Hearts currently occupy bottom spot on 18 points, but a victory on Friday would see them move on equal points with St Mirren. A win for the Buddies, however, would see Daniel Stendl's side six points adrift from safety.

Dundee United vs Inverness CT (BBC Scotland, 7.05pm)

The Scottish Championship's top two sides also lock horns on Friday night in what promises to be an entertaining fixture. Dundee United are the league's runaway leaders, John Robertson's men will be keen to move ahead of the chasing pack and maintain their grip on second place.

Derby County vs Fulham (Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm)

Third placed Fulham make the trip to Pride Park in English football's Friday offering. The London side were throttled 3-0 by bottom-placed Barnsley at the weekend - they'll be looking to bounce back immediately against a Derby side languishing in 13th place.

Saturday

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (BT Sport 1, 12.30pm)

With the English title race all but over interest in the top four and Saturday's fixtures face battles between second and third and fourth and fifth. The first of the two fixtures is a of pupil versus master: Frank Lampard's Chelsea versus Jose Mourinho's Tottenham. The victor will earn the upper hand in the race for fourth place.

Leicester City v Man City (Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm)

Man City will be looking to put behind their week of FFP misery with a victory over third-placed Leicester City. The Foxes have stumbled in recent weeks, winning just one of their last four league fixtures.

Best of the rest: Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig (BT Sport 3, 5.30pm), Fiorentina v AC Milan (Freesports, 7.45pm), Levante v Real Madrid (La Liga TV, 8pm)

Sunday

St Johnstone v Rangers (Sky Sports Football, 1.30pm)

Rangers are ten points adrift of league leaders Celtic, and their trip to McDiarmid Park has the feeling of a must-win fixture. Victory over Tommy Wright's men won't come easy who after a rotten first half of the season have found winning form - they're unbeaten in four and currently sit in eighth place, five points off the top-6.

Arsenal v Everton (Sky Sports Premier League, 4.30pm)

The last time these two sides met they were both managerless - since then both have enjoyed a relative upturn in fortune. A win for either side would go a long way to reigniting a chase for Euroean football next season.

Best of the rest: Genoa v Lazio (Premier Sports 1, 11.30am), PSG v Bordeaux (BT Sport 1, 8pm), Atletico Madrid v Villarreal La Liga TV, 8pm)