Football news: McTominay's huge fee, Celtic star sets Ange record straight, injury update for Rangers and Hearts

Man Utd value Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay highly.

McTominay to command huge fee

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay will only be allowed to leave Man Utd if his asking price of between £40-£45million is met, according to sources in England. West Ham are understood to be considering a move for the 26-year-old, who is not a first-team regular at Old Trafford. Despite that, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is happy to keep hold of McTominay and would only sell should a bid allow him replace accordingly.

O’Riley: Ange comments blown out of proportion

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has moved to clarify comments about former boss Ange Postecoglou after he commented on the different way of management between the Aussie and new gaffer Brendan Rodgers. “I don’t think I said anything bad about the previous manager! It was maybe blown out of proportion a little bit,” said O’Riley. “It’s just different managerial styles. It’s strange how people jump on it like they do, but that’s football, especially when it’s pre-season and we need something to talk about. Under the previous manager I got so much better as a player. So I can’t say I didn’t like him at all because in my career he’s the one I’ve learnt most from. I am very grateful to have been able to work with him. In terms of their styles, yeah, it’s very different. I don’t think there is any right or wrong way. Brendan had previous success here, but Ange showed when he was here he had major success as well and obviously got himself a really good move from it. For me, to have different styles to work with early in my career will help me."

Carter-Vickers close to comeback

Key Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is ready to rejoin full training sessions, according to The Sun. The American centre-half is completing his recovery from knee surgery and missed the recent tour of Japan to improve his fitness. He will now be reintegrated with the Celtic first team.

Defender spotted back at Rangers training

Connor Goldson is edging closer to a first-team return. The experienced defender is one of Rangers’ most important defenders but missed the tail end of last season due to a foot injury. However, he has been spotted back training at the club’s Auchenhowie base and while very unlikely to feature in tonight’s friendly against Olympiakos, he may well make the start of the domestic season.

Hearts downed by Mansfield

Hearts were defeated 3-1 in a closed-doors friendly against Mansfield on Tuesday. Liam Boyce was on the scoresheet for Jambos, although the Northern Irishman – just back from a cruciate knee ligament injury – had to be taken off as a precaution due to injury concerns.

