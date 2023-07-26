Football news: McTominay's huge fee, Celtic star sets Ange record straight, injury update for Rangers and Hearts

McTominay to command huge fee
Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay will only be allowed to leave Man Utd if his asking price of between £40-£45million is met, according to sources in England. West Ham are understood to be considering a move for the 26-year-old, who is not a first-team regular at Old Trafford. Despite that, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is happy to keep hold of McTominay and would only sell should a bid allow him replace accordingly.
O’Riley: Ange comments blown out of proportion
Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has moved to clarify comments about former boss Ange Postecoglou after he commented on the different way of management between the Aussie and new gaffer Brendan Rodgers. “I don’t think I said anything bad about the previous manager! It was maybe blown out of proportion a little bit,” said O’Riley. “It’s just different managerial styles. It’s strange how people jump on it like they do, but that’s football, especially when it’s pre-season and we need something to talk about. Under the previous manager I got so much better as a player. So I can’t say I didn’t like him at all because in my career he’s the one I’ve learnt most from. I am very grateful to have been able to work with him. In terms of their styles, yeah, it’s very different. I don’t think there is any right or wrong way. Brendan had previous success here, but Ange showed when he was here he had major success as well and obviously got himself a really good move from it. For me, to have different styles to work with early in my career will help me."
Carter-Vickers close to comeback
Key Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is ready to rejoin full training sessions, according to The Sun. The American centre-half is completing his recovery from knee surgery and missed the recent tour of Japan to improve his fitness. He will now be reintegrated with the Celtic first team.
Defender spotted back at Rangers training
Connor Goldson is edging closer to a first-team return. The experienced defender is one of Rangers’ most important defenders but missed the tail end of last season due to a foot injury. However, he has been spotted back training at the club’s Auchenhowie base and while very unlikely to feature in tonight’s friendly against Olympiakos, he may well make the start of the domestic season.
Hearts downed by Mansfield
Hearts were defeated 3-1 in a closed-doors friendly against Mansfield on Tuesday. Liam Boyce was on the scoresheet for Jambos, although the Northern Irishman – just back from a cruciate knee ligament injury – had to be taken off as a precaution due to injury concerns.
Robinson relieved to win but promises to work on finishing
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was happy to escape Cowdenbeath with three points but will work on their finishing after his side averted a Viaplay Cup exit in stoppage time. Four extra minutes had been played when Toyosi Olusanya finished on the rebound to earn a 1-0 win after Lewis Jamieson’s effort had been saved. The Buddies were heading for an early exit until the late goal set up a chance to overhaul group leaders Forfar, who are three points clear ahead of their trip to Paisley on Saturday. Robinson told SMTV: “People think you turn up to these games and go and win 10-0. It never happens. The surface was tricky, we had numerous chances – credit to their goalkeeper, he had the game of his life. First half, we didn’t have the quality when we got into areas, picking people out with deliveries. Second half it was much better in terms of deliveries but we hit the bar and they bounced down and players hit it off each other on the line. You think it’s going to be one of those nights but credit to the players, good teams keep doing the right things, delivering balls into areas, hitting the target, which LJ did and Toy follows in and it’s a good finish."