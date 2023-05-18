David Moyes celebrates West Ham reaching the Europa Conference League final.

Leading 2-1 from last week’s first leg in the London Stadium against their Dutch counterparts, who thrashed Dundee United in the qualifying rounds way back in August, the Hammers put in a resolute display in the Netherlands and scored a late goal through Pablo Fornals to win the tie 3-1 on aggregate. The travelling fans and their Scottish boss Moyes celebrated wildly at full time, although the joy was cut short by AZ hooligans storming the away end, forcing some West Ham players to jump in and help their families to safety.

West Ham’s reward is a match against Italian outfit Fiorentina – conquerors of Hearts – at the Fortuna Arena, Prague, on Wednesday, June 7, with the current team looking to emulate the class of 1965, who defeated 1860 Munich to win the Cup Winners’ Cup. This year’s Europa League final will be contested between Sevilla and Roma after they overcame Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen respectively on Wednesday, May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

In the English Premier League, Newcastle United are just one win away from a place in next season’s Champions League following a 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at St James Park. Goals from Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and a Deniz Undav own goal left the Magpies on the brink of a return to Europe’s top tier, with a win on Monday at home to relegation-threatened Leicester able to secure a top-four finish. Brighton, who rallied briefly through an Undav goal, are still in the hunt for a Europa League spot.