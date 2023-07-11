Celtic sell Hazard for six-figure sum

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has completed a transfer to Plymouth Argyle. The 25-year-old has moved for a reported £150,000 fee and joins the newly-promoted English Championship side on a three-year deal. Hazard has spent most of his Parkhead career out on loan including spells at Falkirk, Partick, Dundee (twice) and also in Finland last year where helped HJK Helnsinki win the league title. He had a brief spell as Celtic number one during Neil Lennon's second spell in charge and was the hero in the delayed Scottish Cup final shoot-out win over Hearts in 2020, saving the penalty which sealed a historic quadruple treble for Celtic. Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher stated: “I am very pleased to have signed Conor. "He comes to us from a huge football club, so we know he will have been taught superbly. He has international experience and all the fundamentals required to be a top goalkeeper. Conor will complement and challenge our current team of excellent goalkeepers, and we look forward to seeing him in action.”

Dessers keen to make own mark at Rangers

Conor Hazard has left Celtic to sign for Plymouth Argyle. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Cyriel Dessers knows there is a void to fill at Rangers following Alfredo Morelos’ departure but he is determined to be his own man at Ibrox. The 28-year-old Nigeria striker became Michael Beale’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window when he joined from Cremonese on a four-year deal for a reported fee of around £4.5 million. Dessers will be expected to take over from Colombia striker Morelos, who became a fans’ favourite during his six years in Govan where he scored 124 goals before his contract ran out at the end of the season. Speaking at a media conference from Rangers’ training base in Germany, Dessers said: “Of course Alfredo did amazing things for Rangers at Ibrox so it is never easy to come after a good striker like he was. But on the other side I cannot look at the past. I am here for the present and for the future and I hope to do some nice things, some good things for Rangers as well and I hope I can build a similar relationship with the fans but that will depend on our relationship and the things I do on the pitch and off the pitch. So I am confident that can work.”

Motherwell confidence boosted by friendly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Kettlewell feels Motherwell’s final pre-season match against Dundee United has left the Fir Park outfit in confident mood ahead of the opening game of the new campaign on Saturday. A goal from new signing Conor Wilkinson gave Well a 1-0 win over Championship side Dundee United in a behind-closed-doors game at Tannadice. The Steelmen begin the 2023-24 campaign with a trip to Elgin City in the Viaplay Cup at the weekend and buoyant boss Kettlewell told Motherwell’s official Twitter account: “It was good to get here and almost play a proper game, it gets us closer to what we want. “In terms of performance level, we were stages up from where we were on Saturday (2-2 draw with Falkirk) and that’s pleasing. I thought we looked fitter, I thought we looked stronger, I thought our organisation against the ball was really good. And then we started to create chances and we started to play some of the football I believe we can so that gives me a great deal of confidence and I think it gives the players a degree of confidence going into Saturday."

Aberdeen Women name new manager

Aberdeen Women have appointed Clinton Lancaster as their new manager. The former Watford Women head coach is the Dons’ first ever full-time women’s team boss. Director of football Steven Gunn told Aberdeen’s official website that the appointment of Clinton is an important milestone. He said: “After an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted that Clinton is joining Aberdeen FC as our first ever full-time women’s team manager. Clinton is an experienced and qualified coach, manager and teacher who has been passionate and excited about the opportunity to drive the women’s game forward at our club.” Lancaster is looking forward to leading Aberdeen into a new era. He said: “When I spoke to the club, I could really see their vision for the team, and the wider project of developing the women’s football programme here at Aberdeen. I can see where the club wants to position itself going forward and that is something I was excited to be a part of."

Kyogo aims to keep Celtic fans smiling

Kyogo Furuhashi aims to keep Celtic fans smiling as he prepares for the new season after recently signing a new deal. After scoring 54 goals in 83 appearances for the Hoops since his arrival from Vissel Kobe in July 2021, the 28-year-old signed a new four-year contract with the Parkhead club earlier in the month. Furuhashi’s popularity among the Celtic support increased further last season as he helped the Hoops win the domestic treble, and the Japan forward expressed his gratitude for the support, telling the club’s official website: “From children to elderly people, a lot of people are cheering and supporting us. Once I step outside of the house and go into the city, many people talk to me, and at the stadium, all the supporters are cheering us from the bottom of their hearts. And because they are there, we can compete because I want to see their smiles. I work hard to get the win and they are very important to me.” On his new deal under “brilliant” new boss Brendan Rodgers, he said: “I’m really delighted, to be honest. I’m happy that it shows how much they value me and want me. For the team and for the people who support us, and also for myself, I will continue to improve and to deliver success.”

Ange Postecoglou’s latest Tottenham signing

Tottenham have announced the signing of attacker Manor Solomon on a free transfer with the Israel international becoming the fourth Ange Postecoglou signing since the former Celtic boss took charge of the London club. Spurs moved to bring in former Fulham loanee Solomon after he was able to cancel his deal with Shakhtar Donetsk. The diminutive winger has agreed a five-year contract with Tottenham after he returned to the country from holiday last weekend and passed his medical on Monday. Solomon was allowed to cancel his contract with Shakhtar and sign for Spurs after FIFA in May extended its temporary employment rules relating to the war in Ukraine. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, foreign players contracted to clubs affiliated to Ukrainian or Russian football associations can “unilaterally suspend their employment” until June 30 2024, provided teams are informed of the suspension in writing by July 1. With Solomon’s previous terms with Shakhtar due to expire on December 31, he was able to become a free agent after he exercised the right to suspend his current employment with the Ukraine outfit. The wide forward joins Dejan Kulusevski, whose loan move was made permanent, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison in signing up for the Postecoglou revolution at Spurs.

Everton in talks to sign free agent Ashley Young