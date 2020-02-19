Fifa 20 TOTW 23: full 23-man squad including Son Heung-Min, Paolo Dybala and Manuel Neuer

Have your say

The latest batch of TOTW cards have been released - and this week features three 90-rated players

Fifa 20 has proved just as much of a runaway success as its all-conquering predecessors, with the flagship Ultimate Team (FUT) mode's Team of the Week (TOTW) feature back in force.

Each week, the hordes of FUT fans are given the chance to boost their squad by picking up limited-edition player cards with stats boosted by the player's real-life exploits on the pitch.

Here are all the in-form players who have made the stellar TOTW for Week 23, which as always includes a wide range of talents from across the globe.

Who is in Fifa 20 TOTW 21?

Son Heung-Min headlines the latest TOTW following his brace against Aston Villa.

He's joined by fellow Premier League player Harry Maguir following his goal against Chelsea.

Manuel Neuer and Paolo Dybala will both catch the eye of Fifa 20 players - the pair of them are rated 90.

Here is the Team of the Week in full:

First XI

Manuel Neuer (GK), 90

Kamil Glik (CB), 85

Lukas Klostermann (CB), 82

Harry Maguire (CB), 86

Gerard Moreno (RM), 87

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (CM), 86

Nicolas Pepe (RM), 86

Thomas Partey (CM), 86

Son Henung-Min (ST), 90

Steven Berghuis (RW), 85

Paolo Dybala (LW), 90

Substitutes

Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK), 79

Christophe Herelle (RB), 82

Lars Stindl (CAM), 83

Abderrazak Hamdallah (ST), 84

Suso (RW), 84

Wout Weghorst (ST), 84

Carlos Tevez (ST), 82

Gael Kakuta (CAM), 79

Paolo Bartolomei (CM), 78

Miroslav Stevanovic (RM), 78

Cauley Woodrow (CAM), 76

Charles Vernam (LW), 67

When is the Fifa Team of the Week released?

The Team of the Week feature for Fifa Ultimate Team is released by EA Sports every Wednesday afternoon, usually at 3.00pm UK time, before going live on the game for a full week at 6.00pm.

TOTW selects a squad of 23 players from across the globe who have stood out for their clubs in the most recent round of fixtures.

They are recognised with special in-form cards available for that week only with improved stats, making them highly sought after.