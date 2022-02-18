Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is well underway as we approach March. Are you needing to save your season, or just needing to stretch your lead at the top?

The Premier League season is back in its groove after a weekend away, and managers are looking to stay in front of friends and family as we approach a double game week, while slow starters are aiming to claw back lost ground by transferring in some of the league’s top point scorers.

Whether you’re planning on using your wildcard, or looking to be shrewd and make those little free transfer tweaks to your team, The Scotsman Fantasy Football Show is here to help, as we assess which players you should include in your FPL ahead of a big week of Premier League football.

Who will be captaining your FPL team this week? Photo credit: SNS Group.

The FPL rules offer four options, specifically the wildcard, free hit, bench boost and triple captain - all which offer avenues to boost your score in any given gameweek, though when to use each options could be a defining moment in your quest for fantasy league glory.

What is the FPL wildcard and when can I use it?

The wildcard option allows you to make unlimited changes to your team – and crucially – doesn’t incur any point hits.

All FPL managers are given one free transfer per week – or two free transfers if you have a 'roll over' transfer – whereas the FPL Wildcard gives you unlimited transfers. Be careful when using it though, as it cannot be cancelled once activated.

James Maddison – what is the latest injury update?

The Foxes playmaker went off as a second half substitute in the Conference League win over Randers on Thursday, with the former Coventry City man replaced by Hamza Choudhury. Onlookers showed concern after the Leicester City physio appeared to check Maddison’s pulse.

"I’ve spoken to him and he felt a bit funny in the game, so we didn’t want to take any risks with that. We just took him off and he went to see the doctors” said manager Brendan Rodgers.

“He just felt unwell, so we took him off. It’s something they will do (checking his pulse). He was sat up (when Rodgers spoke to him). He felt a little bit faint but he was okay."

Who should be your star signing this week and who should be your FPL captain?

It’s double gameweek in the Premier League, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Wolves and Manchester United all in action twice this week.

Liverpool striking duo of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are back from the Afcon and look certain to start against struggling Norwich City and Leeds United this week. With a total a 281 points between them, it would be advised to include them both in your starting XI – and get that captain’s armband on Mo.

Diogo Jota is a big doubt for the red men though, so perhaps it’s worth avoiding the Portuguese forward.

Who is a FPL bargain buy?