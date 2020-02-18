Fantasy Premier League: 5 tips for Gameweek 27, featuring Steven Bergwijn and Southampton

The Premier League winter break is almost over - prepare for the return of the full league schedule by recruiting one or more of these low-risk FPL favourites.

Dean Henderson, Sheffield United

Dean Henderson should be in contention for the starting number 1 spot in all FPL sides (Getty Images)

John Lundstram has emerged as the cult favourite among Fantasy Premier League managers this season due to his attacking contributions despite being listed as a defender - but goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been equally priceless.

The Blades 'keeper has enjoyed a sensational season, emerging as a contender for Gareth Southgate's first-choice goalkeeper at the European Championships, and this form has translated into stacks of FPL points.

With 113 points Henderson is the league's highest scoring goalkeeper despite costing just £5.1m. United will be the favourite in their next three fixtures against Brighton, Aston Villa and Norwich - FPL managers should capitalise and recruit the bargain stopper, but ensure that they rest him for Gameweek 28 when Sheffield United sit out a round of fixtures.

Cost: £5.1m Points: 113

Anthony Martial, Manchester United

Anthony Martial has both impressed and infuriated fans this season, showing sparks of his potential striking ability, but on an infrequent basis.

Against Chelsea, the Frenchman was suffering a forgettable first half when he glanced in a glorious Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross to give his side the lead.

Recruiting him into your FPL squad represents something of a gamble, but the confidence-boosing goal against Chlesea paired with his £7.9m price tag and his listing as a midfielder make him well worth a roll of the dice ahead of Man United's fixtures with Watford and Everton.

Cost: £7.9m Points: 104

Jack Stephens, Southampton

The Saints have gone from a team in crisis to a feared opponent in the second third of the season, partly due to Danny Ings' emergence as a deadly striker.

While FPL managers would be well advised to recruit Ings, they would also be well-advised to recruit centre back Jack Stephens.

The centre back has three double figure returns in the past nine Gameweeks and is the club's highest scoring defender this season. Though he can be inconsistent, his price tag of £4.4m along with Saints' fixtures with Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle and Norwich justifies investment in the 26-year-old.

Cost: £4.4m Points: 56

Steven Bergwijn, Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-Min's broken arm means he is set to miss the remainder of the season.

With Harry Kane already injured that means that Tottenham are going to be more reliant on the likes of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn's debut was a dream one, scoring the opening goal in Tottenham's unlikely win over Manchester City, and against Aston Villa he was lively, earning his side a penalty from which Son scored his first of two goals.

With a value of just £7.5m the Dutchman represents a bargain option in the middle of the park.

Cost: £7.5m Points:12

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Like Son and Martial, Sadio Mane was not at his best in Gameweek 26, but a moment of world-class quality ensured that runaway league leaders Liverpool earned all three points against Norwich.

Up next for Liverpool is a fixture with West Ham United who in recent history have struggled against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Sadio Mane has enjoyed taking on David Moyes' side, scoring four goals in his last four games against the Hammers and stands a good chance of adding to his league tally of 12 goals and six assists.

Cost: £12.2m Points: 155