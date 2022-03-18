Familiar failings haunt Dunfermline despite late leveller against Morton

Lewis McCann heads home Dunfermline's equaliser.

The Pars remain at the foot of the cinch Championship after this 1-1 draw. Level on points with Queen of the South, John Hughes' men have seven games left to avoid automatic relegation. They are six behind eighth-placed Hamilton Accies and while they will have a game in hand over their rivals after this weekend’s card, it comes against in-form Partick Thistle next week.

Dunfermline have only won four league games all season and have now drawn 14. Their inability to find the knockout blow in such matches is costing them dear.

Their main issue is in the penalty box, with the trio of Dom Thomas, Stevie Lawless and Liam Polworth creating chances, but lone striker Kevin O’Hara lacked a killer touch twice, hitting the post right at the end from close range.

Iain Wilson's shot puts Morton ahead against Dunfermline just before half time.

The opening goal came on 42 minutes, with former Dunfermline midfielder Iain Wilson driving unchallenged towards goal. His trundling effort looked easy meat for Jakub Storalczyk, but the on-loan Leicester goalkeeper was too slow in getting down to save the shot and it found the bottom corner.

To their credit, Dunfermline did not let their heads drop and pummelled the Morton goal. The visitors’ captain Alan Lithgow was excellent all evening but even he was powerless to stop Lewis McCann heading home an equaliser two minutes from time.