Falkirk aim to become invincibles as Stranraer and Clyde fight for SPFL survival
Falkirk will complete a historic invincible season if they avoid defeat at home to Alloa Athletic this afternoon.
The League One champions are the sole remaining unbeaten side in the UK with a record of 27 wins and eight draws from their 35 matches thus far.
John McGlynn's side have already set a new club record and will look to finish the season with another victory ahead of the trophy presentation at full-time in front of a sell-out home crowd of over 7000.
Elsewhere, the winner of the match between Stirling Albion and Annan Athletic at Forthbank will secure their place in the division next season, with the loser condemned to the relegation play-off. The two sides are locked on 38 points but Annan's goal difference advantage means that a draw will be enough for them to clinch safety.
In League Two, the race to avoid finishing bottom and the prospect of a play-off against Lowland League champions East Kilbride to avoid dropping out of the SPFL will go down to the wire.
Stranraer currently occupy bottom spot, two points adrift of Clyde, who lifted themseves off the foot of the table for the first time since October thanks to a 92nd minute winner from Jordan Allan against East Fife last weekend.
The Bully Wee can secure their status with a win away at Elgin, while Stranraer must beat champions Stenhousemuir and hope that Clyde slip up to complete a final day escape.
Bonnyrigg Rose could theoretically still be caught but with a +12 goal difference advantage it would take a set of crazy results for Stranraer to overhaul them.
