FAI fined by UEFA over Ireland players signing pro-IRA song after win over Scotland

UEFA has fined the Football Association of Ireland after members of its senior women’s team sang a pro-IRA song following their World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

Ireland players celebrate after their win over Scotland in the Women's World Cup play-off match at Hampden Park on October 11. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A video circulated online of the Republic of Ireland players singing Wolfe Tonne’s song, Celtic Symphony, which contains the line ‘ooh ah up the Ra’, in reference to the IRA, during their post-match celebrations in the Hampden Park dressing room on October 11.

UEFA launched an investigation over potential inappropriate behaviour and have now confirmed its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has fined the FAI 20,000 euros (£17,271), describing the incident as “a violation of the basic rules of decent conduct”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FAI and Ireland manager Vera Pauw apologised at the time after widespread condemnation.

“It’s quite right that it’s taken some shine off because this goes deep into the history of Ireland," Pauw said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t matter if the players meant anything or not – because they didn’t mean anything with it – it’s a celebration that occurs, but that doesn’t mean that they (shouldn’t) realise what they’re doing. If it’s in a private room, it should not happen either.

“We’ve hurt people and we are very, very deeply sorry for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match finished 1-0 to Ireland with a goal from Amber Barrett knocking Scotland out of the World Cup play-offs.

The CEDB also ordered Romanian club FCSB to play their next home match in a UEFA competition behind closed doors and fined them 20,000 euros for the racist behaviour of their fans in a Europa Conference League match against West Ham on November 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spanish side Sevilla were fined 5,000 euros (£4,319) and given a partial stadium closure order suspended for two years over the racist behaviour of their fans during a Champions League group match against Manchester City on November 2.