FA Cup semi-finals overshadowed by controversial replay call as ex-Hearts man looks to down Man Utd

The semi-finals of the FA Cup are upon us, although Manchester City v Chelsea on Saturday and Coventry v Manchester United on Sunday have been overshadowed by decision to end replays entirely in the competition from next season.

The Football Association announced on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Premier League on the future format and funding of the competition, which would include all replays from the first round being abolished. A number of English Football League clubs have criticised the changes and insisted they were not consulted, with the FA releasing a statement on Friday saying it understood those concerns and would share details with them about how any shortfall in lost replay revenue may be made up.

However, the EFL said this was just the most recent example of how the league and its clubs were being sidelined, with Premier League clubs having also decided to halt discussions over a new financial settlement with the EFL. “This latest agreement between the Premier League and the FA, in the absence of financial reform, is just a further example of how the EFL and its clubs are being marginalised in favour of others further up the pyramid and that only serves to threaten the future of the English game,” the EFL’s statement on Friday afternoon said. “The EFL today calls on both the Premier League and the FA, as the governing body, to re-evaluate their approach to their footballing partnership with the EFL and engage more collaboratively on issues directly affecting our clubs.”

Ellis Simms, who had a loan spell at Hearts, will play at Wembley with Coventry City against Manchester United.

The EFL insisted in its statement that the decision to abolish replays was “agreed solely between the Premier League and the FA”, but the FA stated on Thursday – and reiterated on Friday – that the Professional Game Board, which features four EFL representatives, had approved the overall calendar for the 2024-25 season which included the changes to the FA Cup. However, the EFL has said that “PGB is there to make technical decisions across the game as opposed to key policy decisions such as competition changes or formats”.

Sources close to the FA insist all stakeholders have been very aware of the direction of travel on replays. The EFL, FA and Premier League had been holding discussions on a ‘New Deal’ covering, among other things, financial distribution and calendar issues, with an acknowledgement from all parties that the expansion of UEFA’s club competitions from next season would require changes to the domestic calendar. The failure of the Premier League and the EFL to reach a new funding deal means the Carabao Cup is set to remain unchanged next season and there are already concerns being raised about the possibility of those fixtures clashing with midweek European dates.

Coventry boss Mark Robins said the decision to scrap all replays did “kick everybody in the teeth” below the top level. United boss Erik ten Hag said the scrapping of replays was “sad” but “inevitable” given the overload of the schedule on top players. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could understand why lower-league clubs were upset, but said losing replays was “better” from a welfare perspective for players at top-flight clubs.

After this row, there will be hope within English football that the two last-four ties at Wembley can bring a welcome distraction. First up is holders Man City against Chelsea on Saturday at 5.15pm, live on BBC One, with Erling Haaland is a doubt for the Citizens. The Norwegian striker was surprisingly substituted prior to extra time of the Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday and Manager Guardiola revealed after the game the 23-year-old asked to be withdrawn but did not give a reason why.

Manchester City have a doubt over their star striker Erling Haaland.

Speaking on Friday, Guardiola confirmed the forward had suffered an injury but still gave little indication as to how serious. “We will see,” he said. “It was a tough game, a lot of action, high intensity for both sides. Erling felt something, a muscular issue. That’s why he told me he could not continue. The (doctor) said he had a little bit of niggles, a little problem, we will see how his evolution is in the next hours.”

In a more positive update, Guardiola confirmed playmaker Kevin de Bruyne “feels well” having been taken off during extra time against Real for nothing more serious than exhaustion.

Coventry, who are pushing for promotion from the Championship, can cause one of the great FA Cup semi-final shocks should they defeat Man Utd on Sunday (3.30pm, live on STV). The Sky Blues booked their place in the last four with a dramatic 3-2 win over another Premier League team in Wolves, with stoppage-time strikes from ex-Hearts hitman Ellis Simms and Haji Wright completing a remarkable upset. “We’ve already given the fans a special occasion getting there. Being in the national stadium with Manchester United, it doesn’t get much bigger than that,” Robins said. “It’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone and there’s a lot of excitement around the city. There is a global reach there for Coventry City, the world will be tuning in and it’s a great occasion for all of our players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League continues this weekend despite the FA Cup ties. With leaders Man City not in action until Thursday, both Arsenal and Liverpool – two points behind City – can go joint-top should they overcome Wolves and Fulham away from home respectively. “Now it is about showing against Wolves what we are made of and turning the situation around,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, whose team crashed out of the Champions League during the week.