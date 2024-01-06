Sixth tier Maidstone reached the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history as they clinched a stirring win over League One Stevenage at the Gallagher Stadium. Sam Corne’s penalty just before half-time proved enough for the National League South side as Steve Evans’ men saw both Jamie Reid and Kane Hemmings hit the woodwork early in the second half.

National League Eastleigh will join Maidstone in the fourth round draw after a Chris Maguire penalty sealed a 1-1 draw with Newport at Rodney Parade. The visitors were reduced to ten men when George Langston was sent off shortly before half-time, but former Scotland internatioanlist Maguire’s late spot-kick cancelled out James Clarke’s opener to snatch a replay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there was heartbreak for National League leaders Chesterfield, who led at Watford for much of the game before being denied by a stoppage-time strike from Tom Dele-Bashiru. Joe Quigley’s 28th-minute header for the Spireites evoked memories of their famous run to the 1997 semi-finals, but Mileta Rajovic came off the bench to level and Dele-Bashiru denied the visitors a second chance when he struck in the fifth minute of added time.

George Elokobi, manager of Maidstone United, embraces with Liam Sole after the FA Cup win over Stevenage.

Chelsea turned on the style in the second half to sink Championship Preston 4-0 at Stamford Bridge with goals from Armando Broja, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez and five more Premier League sides survived potentially difficult away trips to also confirm their places in the fourth round draw.

Newcastle relieved the growing pressure on head coach Eddie Howe with a thoroughly professional 3-0 win at Sunderland – managed by ex-Rangers manager Michael Beale – in the north-east derby. Sean Longstaff came close early for the Magpies before a Dan Ballard own goal got the visitors up and running, and a second-half brace from Alexander Isak wrapped up a convincing win.

Sheffield United also found it easy at League Two Gillingham as a brace each for William Osula and James McAtee sealed a straightforward 4-0 win at Priestfield. Bournemouth were forced to battle back from two goals down to escape an upset against QPR at Loftus Road. Goals from Sinclair Armstrong and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes gave Rangers a 2-0 half-time lead, but Marcus Tavernier reduced the deficit after the re-start. Kieffer Moore then flashed home a near-post header just before the hour mark and 10 minutes later Justin Kluivert sealed a 3-2 victory to ensure the Cherries could head home without the need for a replay.

A late deflected effort from Matty Cash proved enough for Aston Villa to edge a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough and seal a first FA Cup win since 2016. Brighton fell behind early at Stoke after an own goal from Jan Paul van Hecke, but goals from Pervis Estupinian and the returning Lewis Dunk put them in command before the hour mark. Lewis Baker gave Stoke hope when he levelled from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, but a late brace from Joao Pedro sealed a 4-2 win for the Premier League side.

Michael Beale's Sunderland lost 3-0 to Newcastle in the Tyne-Wear derby.

Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich eased to a 3-1 win at League Two Wimbledon, who had Harry Pell sent off on the hour mark, while another in Scot in Ryan Fraser scored two in Southampton’s 4-0 win over Walsall. Sammie Szmodics hit a hat-trick in Blackburn’s 5-2 win over Cambridge, and Thomas Cannon’s goal just past the hour mark proved enough for Leicester to win an entertaining all-Championship clash at Millwall.