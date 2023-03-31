Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of former Dundee United boss Liam Fox to Barry Robson’s coaching staff.

The Dons appointed Robson as manager until the end of the season earlier this week and have now bolstered his backroom staff with Fox on a deal initially to the summer. A coach with plenty of experience having worked in roles at Hearts and Livingston, while he was most recently in charge at Tannadice where he took over from Jack Ross having been part of the coaching set-up. The 39-year-old won seven of his 25 games before being replaced by former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

Robson hailed Fox’s “wide-ranging experience” and he will join the highly respected Steve Agnew in helping try to steer Aberdeen to third place.

“We’re delighted to bring Liam to the club and his arrival further strengthens the coaching team, adding a skillset that will complement the work of Steve Agnew," Robson said. "Liam has worked at U18s and development level, as well as being a first team manager, so his wide-ranging experience fits the profile for this important role at senior level while also supporting the pathway for young players to the first team.

“As we prepare for the challenges which lie ahead for the remainder of the season, Liam’s arrival will help to ensure we have a strong coaching setup in place to help drive performances and results for the club.”

Aberdeen are keen to tap into Fox’s experience in player development with the academy key to the club’s future.

“When Barry stood up to take on the first-team duties, he was keen to ensure he surrounded himself with a strong and experienced coaching team, while maintaining a positive connection with the development group and U18s,” Steven Gunn, the club’s director of football, said. “Liam is held in extremely high regard within the Scottish game for his ability and technical expertise as a coach.

“We expect him to bring those qualities to Aberdeen at first team level, as well as working specifically to support the development of our emerging talent and, with Neil Simpson, to further enhance our loan players.”