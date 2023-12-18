With competition fierce for Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad and the crux of Steve Clarke’s pool playing their football in the English Premier League and beyond, we take a look at how they all fared during the weekend’s action:

Star performance

This one has to go to Nathan Patterson, who has forced his way back into the Everton starting XI. The former Rangers defender has impressed in the Toffees’ past two matches from the bench and manager Sean Dyche rewarded him with a first club start since the end of October. In what was a big match for Everton, they prevailed 2-0 at Dyche’s old club, with many local outlets praising Patterson for his defensive nous and attacking instincts.

Nathan Patterson was solid for Everton as they defeated Burnley.

Days to forget

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour was the man of the match for the Seagulls last midweek when they defeated Marseille in the Europa League and as a result, he was given a start against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates. However, it was a tough afternoon for Gilmour and Co, who could not replicate last season’s big win at the Gunners’ home. Gilmour played the full match and picked up a booking. Jacob Brown started in attack for Luton Town and Ryan Christie was in Bournemouth’s midfield in a match that was abandoned due to Hatters captain Tom Lockyer suffering a cardiac arrest at the Vitality Stadium. The latest update on Lockyer is that he is stable in hospital. There has been no communication from the Premier League as to when the game will be rescheduled. Back from suspension, striker Oli McBurnie – the forgotten man of the Scottish EPL cohort – was asked to lead the line for Sheffield United in their match away at Chelsea. However, the Blades were second best and lost out 2-0, with McBurnie having a tough time of things before being subbed on 67 minutes.

Success stories

John McGinn and Aston Villa continue to go from strength to strength. The Scotland midfielder and Villa captain played the full match as Unai Emery’s team fought back from a goal down to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Stadium. McGinn was asked to play a slightly deeper role than he normally does in a match that turned feisty with two red cards. Villa are now just a point off top spot in the table. Brentford were without Scottish full-back Aaron Hickey, who continues to be sidelined by injury. Manchester United picked up a 0-0 draw at Liverpool – a vast improvement on last year’s 7-0 thumping at Anfield. Midfielder Scott McTominay played the full 90 minutes, while Liverpool’s two Scots – Ben Doak and Andy Robertson – were not in the squad due to selection choice and injury respectively.

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates at the end of the Premier League win over Brentford.

Remember me?

Matt Ritchie’s Scotland career is over – and many thought his days of appearing for Newcastle in the Premier League were numbered too. However, due to a long injury list at the Magpies, the left-sided wing-back came on for the last seven minutes in a 3-0 home win over Fulham. Tom Cairney captained the Cottagers but was replaced later in the second half.

And in the English Championship

The game of the weekend in the Championship was the east Anglian derby between Norwich and Ipswich. Kenny McLean was the captain of the Canaries as they earned a 2-2 draw with their rivals at Portman Road, with Angus Gunn in goal for them. Grant Hanley remains sidelined with a long-term Achilles problem. Stuart Armstrong was on the scoresheet for Southampton as they crushed Blackburn Rovers 4-0. The midfielder was joined on the pitch later in the game by substitute Ryan Fraser, while striker Che Adams was an unused substitute. Ross Stewart remains injured. Lyndon Dykes came on a sub in QPR’s 2-1 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, with one of their Scots, Callum Paterson, taken off with an injury. Ryan Porteous was a second-half sub in Watford’s thumping 5-1 win away Preston and Ryan Hardie, the Plymouth striker, only lasted 32 minutes of their 3-2 win over Rotherham following a sickening clash of heads. Scottish midfielder Jamie Lindsay was on target for the Millers. Kevin Nisbet played the full match for Millwall in their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield and Scotland Under-21 striker Tommy Conway scored the winner for Bristol City in their 1-0 triumph over Sunderland.

On the continent