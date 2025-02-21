Ex-Rangers player with one Scotland cap 'wanted' by English Premier League club amid impressive form
Scotland cap Ross McCrorie is reportedly a transfer target for an English Premier League club.
The 26-year-old is currently plying his trade with Bristol City in the English Championship, where he has emerged as a key figure playing at both right and left wing-back despite enduring several injury setbacks since his £2million move from Aberdeen in the summer of 2023.
McCrorie had to wait six months to make his Bristol City debut last season due to a bone infection in his leg and has also missed chunks of the current campaign due to hamstring issues, which flared up again last weekend, forcing him to go off in the 57th minute of the 1-1 draw with Cardiff and ruling him out for six weeks, meaning he will not be available for Scotland's Nations League play-off double-header against Greece next month.
It is another blow for McCrorie who made his international debut in the 2-0 friendly win over Gibraltar last summer after being called up to Scotland's Euro 2024 squad. It remains his only senior cap to date.
McCrorie was expected to challenge Celtic's Anthony Ralston for the right-back slot in Scotland’s Nations League campaign in the second half of last year, but was unable to contribute for club or country due to injury.
However, despite his fitness issues, it would appear that the former Rangers academy graduate has caught the eye of Crystal Palace with reports claiming that he is on the radar of the Selhurst Park club due to his impressive performances in the second tier.
He had started eight out of the Robins' past 12 Championship matches since his return as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion on December 22 - only missing the recent defeat by Swansea because of suspension after picking up his fifth booking.
Any move involving a transfer fee would see Aberdeen cash in on a sell-on clause inserted into the deal that took him to Ashton Gate in 2023. McCrorie is contracted to Bristol City until summer 2026 with the option to add another year to that deal.
