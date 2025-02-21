Ex-Rangers player with one Scotland cap 'wanted' by English Premier League club amid impressive form

£2million star on radar of top flight side

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland cap Ross McCrorie is reportedly a transfer target for an English Premier League club.

The 26-year-old is currently plying his trade with Bristol City in the English Championship, where he has emerged as a key figure playing at both right and left wing-back despite enduring several injury setbacks since his £2million move from Aberdeen in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCrorie had to wait six months to make his Bristol City debut last season due to a bone infection in his leg and has also missed chunks of the current campaign due to hamstring issues, which flared up again last weekend, forcing him to go off in the 57th minute of the 1-1 draw with Cardiff and ruling him out for six weeks, meaning he will not be available for Scotland's Nations League play-off double-header against Greece next month.

Scotland cap Ross McCrorie (centre) in action for Bristol City during the FA Cup tie against Wolves on January 11, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It is another blow for McCrorie who made his international debut in the 2-0 friendly win over Gibraltar last summer after being called up to Scotland's Euro 2024 squad. It remains his only senior cap to date.

McCrorie was expected to challenge Celtic's Anthony Ralston for the right-back slot in Scotland’s Nations League campaign in the second half of last year, but was unable to contribute for club or country due to injury.

However, despite his fitness issues, it would appear that the former Rangers academy graduate has caught the eye of Crystal Palace with reports claiming that he is on the radar of the Selhurst Park club due to his impressive performances in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had started eight out of the Robins' past 12 Championship matches since his return as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion on December 22 - only missing the recent defeat by Swansea because of suspension after picking up his fifth booking.