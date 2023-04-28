Ex-Rangers and Celtic strikers team up in new music video as 'fat Travolta' plays starring role

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has turned his hand to acting playing a DJ In a new music video which also features Celtic striker Frank McAvennie in a John Travolta white suit.

The duo signed up for the video with Glasgow singer Kenny Lee Roberts and the nightclub scenes see the stars poking fun at themselves while Kenny and his band perform the song ‘Giving It Travolta’ – about a deluded wannabe ladies man who can’t see the party is over.

And for Dalziel, who went on to enjoy legendary status as Raith Rovers’ Coca-Cola Cup winning captain, the shoot was so much fun he reckons it’s the closest he has come to feeling like he did when scoring goals in his playing days

Roberts said: “Giving It Travolta was so funny to shoot. We got a great venue booked out in Glasgow and enlisted the acting skills of Frank and Gordon, who were both absolutely fantastic and great to work with. The guys really nailed, but were more than happy not to take themselves too seriously, much like the rest of us.

“The promise of some free drinks also attracted some friends along on the night to be extras in the video, which turned out just as we hoped and I am sure people will really enjoy it.

The football stars themselves also loved their roles in the video – and are keen to join Kenny and the band at McChuills in Glasgow for his charity show on May 27.

Dalziel said: “That would be brilliant, if I can possibly make that I’ll certainly be there. I would absolutely be up for that. Kenny has brilliant tunes, that’s my sort of music. I’m into that, I love all kinds of music believe it or not. It’s a good album and a good song.

“I really enjoyed the song, and I really enjoyed being part of the video as well. It was something that was outside my comfort zone.

“I had been asked to do a couple of other things like TV sort of comedy and I didn’t do that. I thought maybe this isn’t me but I just decided I may as well go and try it and see how I feel about it - I’ve got to say, I really enjoyed it, I loved it, every minute of it.

“I missed the buzz of playing football and always scoring goals in front of big crowds. When I walked away from that video shoot that night it was like going back to that buzz that you’ve done something, really enjoyed it and achieved something so I would probably look at doing more acting, yeah.”

McAvennie added: “I was the Mr Travolta, I wasn’t John Travolta I was the fat Travolta. I’ve still got the moves, it was good fun. I had no acting to be honest with you. But it was good fun that I didn’t have to act, it’s the same as me in real life so there you go.

“It was hilarious, I thought it was good. Right at the start me and Gordon Dalziel were trying to get me into that white suit was fun. It was really good, I certainly didn’t slide into it. Yeah I love doing all that.

"There’s nobody that takes the mick out of themselves any more than what I do. When I got asked to do it with my pal John McLaughlin it was a no brainer. I love all of that it was good fun. To meet all the guys was brilliant.”