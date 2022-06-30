Ex-Liverpool star against Calvin Ramsay loan move as he makes 20-game hope for Aberdeen's record sale

The teenage right-back made a record-breaking move to Anfield from Aberdeen earlier this month.

Liverpool gave the signing similar treatment to big arrivals suggesting there is a place for Ramsay in the first-team next season.

With the club expected to play more than 50 games a season, Hamman believes there is scope for the 18-year-old to feature.

"Liverpool had a lot of defensive injuries last season and they do need players to cover,” he said. “There were times last season when James Milner played at right-back.

"I hope Calvin Ramsay stays at Liverpool rather than going out on loan and if he can play 15-20 games next season then that'll be a good introduction to the Premier League for him.

"I don't think he'll be able to push Trent Alexander-Arnold because he's the best right-back in the Premier League.”

Hamman reckons Liverpool’s history with Scottish players and the presence of Scotland captain Andy Robertson helped sway Ramsay’s decision to move to English giants.

Calvin Ramsey has been tipped to be part of the Liverpool first-team. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"Seeing how well Andy Robertson has performed probably encouraged Ramsay to make the move to Anfield, but then again if you play in the Scottish Premiership and you've got the chance to go to the Premier League and to Liverpool I think it's very hard to turn down.