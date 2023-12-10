Ex-Kilmarnock and Rangers striker Kris Boyd rages at penalty snub against Celtic but Scott Brown has other ideas

The key moment came during the first half of Kilmarnock v Celtic at Rugby Park

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers striker Kris Boyd was left dumbfounded by the decision not to award Killie a penalty kick during the first half of their match against Celtic at Rugby Park.

Trailing 1-0 to the champions following Matt O’Riley’s 33rd-minute opener, the Ayrshire outfit so nearly levelled moments later when goalkeeper Joe Hart parried an effort from Dan Armstrong into the path of Corrie Ndaba, who looked certain to net only, for Celtic defender Alistair Johnston to fling himself in front of the ball on the goal-line and block. Boyd believes the ball struck the arm of Johnston and that referee David Munro should have been sent to the monitor by VAR to review his decision not to point to the spot.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio, Boyd said: “I can’t for the life of me work out why this has not been given as a penalty kick. He’s blatantly handballed that on the line. And I know we’ll speak about supporting arms … his other arm is on the deck, yes he’s unlucky as he falls across and it hits the back of his arm. That is a penalty kick.”

Celtic's Alistair Johnston makes a block on the line to deny Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba.

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown, also a Sky pundit, begged to differ. “I’m definitely saying no,” he said. “VAR has done its job there.” But Boyd retorted: “VAR has not done its job. He [Johnston] should maybe ask Joe Hart for his gloves for the second half."