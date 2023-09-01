Ex-Hearts midfielder Andy Irving linked with shock EPL switch as club prepare for 'big windfall'
The 23-year-old left Tynecastle in 2021 to sign for German third tier side Türkgücü Münchenside but after the club was dissolved due to financial issues he moved to Austrian Bundesliga outfit SK Austria Klagenfurt last summer.
Irving has made 31 appearances for his current side, scoring five goals, and, according to reports in Austria, he could now be set for a sensational switch to West Ham United on transfer deadline day.
Media outlet Kronen Zeitung state that David Moyes wants to take his fellow Scot to the Hammers in a deal that would see him loaned back to Klagenfurt. The report claims that an offer has already been submitted for Irving that will bring a “big windfall” to the club.
Irving made 46 appearances for Hearts after graduating from the youth system and had loan spells at Berwick Rangers and Falkirk. He has also represented Scotland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels.
Irving spoke recently about his desire to play in a top European league and earn a senior international call-up.
He told the Daily Record: “I want to push myself as far as I can go. Staying abroad would be great for the foreseeable future. But I want to play at the highest level possible.
“One day I hope to play in one of the top leagues in Europe. Hopefully, if I do that, I can get into the national team. That would be amazing. That would mean a lot to me.
“I did an interview with Sky Austria last week and they were asking me about playing for Scotland. We have a lot of top midfielders right now, operating at the highest level in the English Premier League.
“But hopefully if I can keep playing well I can eventually make myself noticed and get into the set-up. That’s definitely a goal.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.