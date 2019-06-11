.

Ex-boss Rodgers targets Celtic pair | Liverpool star agrees Rangers loan move | Ibrox duo set for exit | Robertson wants 'streetwise' Scotland - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers near winger signing, ex-Celtic boss wants to raid Parkhead and Scotland face Belgium this evening.

The latest Scottish football news, transfer gossip and rumours...

Rangers have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign Sheyi Ojo on loan. The attacking wide man could be followed by Ryan Kent. (Daily Record)

1. Ojo nears Rangers move

Getty
Olivier Ntcham's possible move to Marseille could hinge on the sale of a star to the Premier League for 30million. Morgan Sanson is wanted by West Ham and the club need to sell before they buy. (Daily Record)

2. Ntcham to Marseille in the balance

jpimedia
Brendan Rodgers is keen on bringing Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney to Leicester City. However, the former Celtic boss knows it will take significant offers to sign the pair.

3. Rodgers keen on Celtic duo

SNS
Steven Gerrard will allow two of Rangers' most promising talents to go on loan. Jake Hastie and Glenn Middleton will be leave temporarily to continue their development. (Scottish Sun)

4. Rangers duo set for loan

SNS
