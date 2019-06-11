Ex-boss Rodgers targets Celtic pair | Liverpool star agrees Rangers loan move | Ibrox duo set for exit | Robertson wants 'streetwise' Scotland - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Rangers near winger signing, ex-Celtic boss wants to raid Parkhead and Scotland face Belgium this evening. The latest Scottish football news, transfer gossip and rumours... 1. Ojo nears Rangers move Rangers have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign Sheyi Ojo on loan. The attacking wide man could be followed by Ryan Kent. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Ntcham to Marseille in the balance Olivier Ntcham's possible move to Marseille could hinge on the sale of a star to the Premier League for 30million. Morgan Sanson is wanted by West Ham and the club need to sell before they buy. (Daily Record) jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Rodgers keen on Celtic duo Brendan Rodgers is keen on bringing Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney to Leicester City. However, the former Celtic boss knows it will take significant offers to sign the pair. SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Rangers duo set for loan Steven Gerrard will allow two of Rangers' most promising talents to go on loan. Jake Hastie and Glenn Middleton will be leave temporarily to continue their development. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3