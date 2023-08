Every transfer deal for Scottish Premiership clubs as Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts and Aberdeen all active in window

The cinch Premiership season gets under way on Saturday and the 12 clubs involved this season have been busy finalising their squads.

Cyriel Dessers is one of nine new arrivals at Rangers over the summer.

Here, we take a look at each club’s chances transfer dealings to date ahead of the big kick-off:

ABERDEEN

In: Nicky Devlin (Livingston), Ester Sokler (NK Radomlje), Rhys Williams (Liverpool, loan), Ross Doohan (Forest Green), Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, loan), Slobodan Rubezic (FK Novi Pazar).

Out: Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Marley Watkins, Matty Kennedy (both Kilmarnock), Liam Scales, Mattie Pollock, Graeme Hayden Coulson, Jay Gorter, Dilan Markanday and Patrik Myslovic (all end of loans), Joe Lewis (unattached), Jayden Richardson (Stockport, loan).

CELTIC

In: Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga), Marco Tilio (Melbourne City), Yang Hyun-jun (Gangwon), Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw), Liam Scales, Ismaila Soro, Albian Ajeti (end of loans).

Out: Jota (Al-Ittihad).

DUNDEE

In: Joe Shaughnessy (St Mirren), Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle), Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers), Antonio Portales (Atlante), Jon McCracken (Norwich, loan), Owen Beck (Liverpool, loan), Diego Pineda (Correcaminos UAT), Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace, loan), Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest, loan), Amadou Bakayoko (Forest Green, loan), Zak Rudden (end of loan).

Out: Ryan Sweeney (Burton), Alex Jakubiak, Jordan Marshall, Paul McMullan, Luke Strachan, and Cillian Sheridan (all released), Ian Lawlor (Doncaster), Sam Fisher (Dunfermline), Ben Williamson, Lorent Tolaj, Kwame Thomas, Ryan Clampin, Luke Hannant, Barry Maguire, Pierre Reedy (all end of loans).

Verdict: So many of Dundee’s new faces are unknowns at this level. A lot of onus will be put on new captain Shaughnessy as Tony Docherty tries to knit his squad together.

HEARTS

In: Michael McGovern (Norwich), Calem Nieuwenhof (Western Sydney Wanderers), Frankie Kent (Peterborough).

Out: James Hill, Garang Kuol, Stephen Humphrys (end of loans), Josh Ginnelly (Swansea), Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Greuther Furth), Robert Snodgrass, Michael Smith, Gary Mackay-Steven, Ross Stewart (all released).

HIBS

In: Adam Le Fondre (Sydney), Jordan Obita (Wycombe), JoJo Wollacott (Charlton), Max Boruc (Slask Wroclaw), Dylan Levitt (Dundee Utd), Riley Harbottle (Nottingham Forest), Dylan Vente (Roda JC) Christian Doidge, Daniel McKay (end of loans)

Out: Cj Egan-Riley, Matthew Hoppe, Mykola Kuharevich (end of loans), Michael Devlin (Livingston), Aiden McGeady (Ayr), Kevin Dabrowski (Raith), Marijan Cabraja (Rijeka).

KILMARNOCK

In: Robbie Deas (Inverness), Kyle Magennis (Hibernian), Will Dennis (Bournemouth, loan), Matty Kennedy (Aberdeen), Corrie Ndaba (Ipswich, loan), Kieran O’Hara (Colchester), Stuart Findlay (Oxford, loan), Marley Watkins (Aberdeen), Tom Davies (Cardiff, loan).

Out: Alan Power (released), Chris Stokes (Morecambe), Scott Robinson, Blair Alston (both Partick Thistle), Ash Taylor (Bradford), Jordan Jones, Luke Chambers, Zach Hemming, Ben Chrisene, Christian Doidge, Ryan Alebiosu, Jeriel Dorsett (end of loans), Sam Walker (unattached).

LIVINGSTON

In: Mikey Devlin (Hibernian), Mo Sangare, Michael Nottingham (both Accrington), Miles Welch-Hayes (Harrogate Town).

Out: Jackson Longridge (Hamilton), Jack Fitzwater (free agent), Stephane Omeonga (Bnei Sakhnin).

MOTHERWELL

In: Conor Wilkinson (Walsall), Pape Souare (Morecambe), Davor Zdravkovski (AEL Limassol), Theo Bair (St Johnstone), Barry Maguire (Dundee, end of loan).

Out: Kevin Van Veen (Groningen), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), James Furlong (Brighton, end of loan), Dean Cornelius (Harrogate), Ross Tierney (Walsall, loan), Riku Danzaki (Western United), Connor Shields (Chennaiyin), Jake Carroll, Sean Goss, Jack Aitchison, Stuart McKinstry (end of loan), Olly Crankshaw (Stockport, end of loan), Josh Morris (released).

RANGERS

In: Kieran Dowell (Norwich), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea), Jack Butland (Crystal Palace), Sam Lammers (Atalanta), Abdallah Sima (Brighton, loan), Cyriel Dessers (Cremonese), Leon Balogun (QPR), Danilo (Feyenoord).

Out: Allan McGregor (retired), Scott Arfield (Charlotte), Ryan Kent (Fenerbahce), Alfredo Morelos (unattached), Filip Helabder (released), Steven Davis (unattached), Malik Tillman (end of loan), Antonio Colak (Parma), Robbie Ure (unattached).

ROSS COUNTY

In: Scott Allardice (Inverness), Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle), Josh Reid (Coventry), Max Sheaf (Redditch), Jay Henderson (St Mirren), James Brown (Blackburn), Will Nightingale (Wimbledon, loan).

Out: Keith Watson (Raith), Alex Iacovitti (Port Vale), David Cancola (unattached), Dominic Samuel (unattached), Owura Edwards, Gwion Edwards, Nohan Kenneh, Josh Stones (end of loans).

ST JOHNSTONE

In: Dimitar Mitov (Cambridge), Luke Jephcott (Plymouth), Ali Crawford (end of loan).

Out: David Wotherspoon (released), Murray Davidson (retired), Jamie Murphy (Ayr), Michael O’Halloran (Dunfermline), Charlie Gilmour (Inverness), Theo Bair (unattached), Remi Matthews, Alex Mitchell, Adam Montgomery, Zak Rudden, Connor McLennan (end of loans).

ST MIRREN

In: Zach Hemming (Middlesbrough, loan), Stav Nahmani (Maccabi Haifa, loan), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Mikael Mandron (Motherwell), James Bolton (Plymouth).