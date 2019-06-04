Every Scottish Premiership player released or to have left their club after the 18/19 season

We take a look back at all the players who have left the 12 Premiership clubs from the past season with some whose future is still in the air, such as Celtic's Mikael Lustig. It shows that there are still a number of excellent players available on free contracts. Scroll through to see who your team has released and who they could pick up.

1. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) Joined Derby County on a free.

2. James Wilson (Aberdeen) Returned to Manchester United after loan spell ended.

3. Max Lowe (Aberdeen) Returned to Derby County.

4. Dom Ball (Aberdeen) Returned to Rotherham United

