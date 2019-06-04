.

Every Scottish Premiership player released or to have left their club after the 18/19 season

The registration date for players arriving at clubs for the new season is approaching.

We take a look back at all the players who have left the 12 Premiership clubs from the past season with some whose future is still in the air, such as Celtic's Mikael Lustig. It shows that there are still a number of excellent players available on free contracts. Scroll through to see who your team has released and who they could pick up.

Joined Derby County on a free.

1. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

Joined Derby County on a free.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Returned to Manchester United after loan spell ended.

2. James Wilson (Aberdeen)

Returned to Manchester United after loan spell ended.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Returned to Derby County.

3. Max Lowe (Aberdeen)

Returned to Derby County.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Returned to Rotherham United

4. Dom Ball (Aberdeen)

Returned to Rotherham United
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 28