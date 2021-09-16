Everton, West Ham and Leicester interest in Calvin Ramsey doesn't surprise Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsey in action during a Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, on April 21, 2021, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Ramsay has established himself as Aberdeen's first-choice right-sided wing-back this season and has played in all 12 matches so far this season.

He made his Scotland Under-21 international debut this month and reports emerged this week which claimed Everton had switched targets from Nathan Patterson at Rangers – and were highly impressed with Ramsey’s display in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Motherwell after watching him at Fir Park.

Leicester, West Ham and Southampton were also credited with an interest in the versatile player.

"It is new for him," Glass said. "He was linked with a lot of big clubs as you say - he also plays at a big club.

"I think Calvin knows where he is, he knows what's good for him at the minute. And he is such a level-headed boy that I don't see any need to talk to him about outside noise that people are putting out there.

"Young players at this club know what happens if you are playing well, they know the links that come, but I am not surprised because he is a top player already and he is going to be something pretty special."

Glass is looking for his team to convert possession into points when they host St Johnstone on Saturday after they lacked a cutting edge at Fir Park despite having three times as much possession as their opponents.

And he has had encouraging news in the form of on-loan Wolves striker Austin Samuels' return to training after missing the Motherwell game.

"There are no fresh injury worries," Glass said. "The positive side is that Austin Samuels has been with us part of the week so he is going to have an opportunity to play on Saturday. We will see how he is on Friday.

"We think Ryan (Hedges) will be ready to get back on the training pitch next week as well, which will help us ahead of the following game."