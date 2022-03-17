Everton v Newcastle delayed as fan tied to post in oil protest

Everton’s English Premier League match against Newcastle has been held up by a pitch invader attaching himself to the goalframe at Goodison Park.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:19 pm

The spectator – wearing a T-shirt with a protest slogan – ran onto the pitch with the crucial relegation encounter scoreless and halted play for seven minutes by tying himself to the post with cable ties around his neck.

Stewards and match staff struggled to detach the oil campaign protestor with cutting equipment and another fan also attempted to get access to the pitch before calm was restored and the match resumed.

The restless crowd were already on edge by the action on the field with Frank Lampard’s struggling side aiming to move clear of Watford and the relegation zone, but being held at home by Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

Winger Ryan Fraser started for Newcastle after being omitted from Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for next week’s internationals but Nathan Patterson, who was selected, started on the bench for Everton.

A fan ties himself to the net in protest during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on March 17, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
