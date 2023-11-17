Everton have been deducted 10 points by an independent commission after being found to have breached Premier League financial rules.

Everton have been deducted 10 points for breaches of profit and sustainability rules, the Premier League has announced.Pic: Nigel French/PA Wire.

The league referred Everton to the commission in March for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules in the period ending in the 2021-22 season. The rules allow clubs to lose a maximum £105million over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Everton issued a statement confirming their intention to appeal against the sanction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League said in a statement published on its official website: “During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2021/22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

“Following a five-day hearing last month, the Commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5million, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105million permitted under the PSRs.

“The Commission concluded that a sporting sanction in the form of a 10-point deduction should be imposed. That sanction has immediate effect.”

Everton said they were “shocked and disappointed” by the sanction imposed by the commission, which is the largest points deduction in the history of the Premier League, and leaves the club second bottom of the table, two points from safety.

“The club believes that the Commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction,” the Toffees statement read.

“The club has already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League. The appeal process will now commence and the club’s case will be heard by an Appeal Board appointed pursuant to the Premier League’s rules in due course.

“Everton maintains that it has been open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process.

“The club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.