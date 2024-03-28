Everton manager Sean Dyche plays down claims he 'slapped' Scotland defender Nathan Patterson
Everton manager Sean Dyche has played down claims that he slapped Scotland full-back Nathan Patterson during the club's recent training camp in Portugal.
The alleged altercation took place during a training session in the Algarve two weeks ago, with reports claiming that the two had to be seperated by other members of the squad. However, Dyche has insisted the incident was of a playful nature and that the former Rangers right-back didn't get the joke.
Patterson has not featured for Everton since coming off the bench against Fulham at the end of January but played in both of Scotland's matches during the international break. The 22-year-old looked out of sorts compared to his usual standards and was at fault for Conor Bradley's winning goal for Northern Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday night.
Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday, Dyche insisted the incident with Patterson has been blown out of proportion.
He said: "You know, never let the truth get in the way of a good story. So, there’s nothing in it really, I tapped him on the head like your older brother would and he didn’t get the joke, there's nothing more to it but of course, that wouldn’t have sold.
"So, everyone has to add layers and layers and layers to it but it’s really that simple."
