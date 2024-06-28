After two days off, Euro 2024 returns with a feast of live football over next four days

Cold turkey is tough, isn't it? How have you spent the past 48 hours without a banquet of international football to feast upon? Following 13 straight days of Euro 2024, the competition took a brief rest over Thursday and Friday following the conclusion of the group stages. But now it is back, knock-out sport at its best as the last 16 begins in earnest.

Scotland, of course, won't be there, one of eight teams to pack their bags and go home after an extremely disappointing campaign in Germany. Some supporters in this country will now switch off from the Euros. On the domestic football front, there is pre-season football this weekend. However, one can argue that this is when a major tournament really ignites, the main course after a series of amuse-bouches.

Armchair fans will certainly get their fill. We have two matches per day for the next four days, starting off on Saturday tea time when one of Scotland's conquerors prepare for their last-16 clash with the holders.

Perhaps calling Switzerland a conqueror is a little inaccurate. They were the only team not to beat Scotland in Group A, drawing 1-1 in Cologne. Murat Yakin's men were not at their best that night but their pool-phase campaign was strong. They took care of Hungary pretty convincingly and drew 1-1 with Germany. Their team is laced with experience and they have goal threats across their forward line.

As a result, some may fancy them to upset the apple cart and bundle reigning champions Italy out the tournament at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The Italians have not caught the eye thus far. They squeaked past Albania 2-1, lost 1-0 to Spain in a very one-sided contest and then required a 98th-minute leveller from Mattia Zaccagni to rescue a draw against Croatia.

There were wild celebrations when Mattia Zaccagni scored for Italy late on against Croatia. | Getty Images for FIGC

This is not a vintage Italian team. Manager Luciano Spalletti does not have totemic figures such as Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at the back, and there is no top-class forward player. They say never write off the Italians but Switzerland could well fancy their chances here. It's a 5pm start for that one.

Germany, who topped Scotland's group and skittled Steve Clarke's men 5-1 on the opening night, also play on Saturday at 8pm. Julian Nagelsmann's side take on Denmark at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. The Danes came through their pool with three draws, one of which was against England. That performance against the Three Lions was impressive and replicating that against Germany could make it a difficult night for the hosts.

Speaking of England, they are in action on Sunday at 5pm. For all the gnashing of teeth about playing with the handbrake on under Gareth Southgate, they topped their group and - on paper - have an easier route to the final, with the top half of the draw appearing to be loaded.

The ArenaAufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen is the venue for their last-16 clash with Slovakia. England are warm favourites to progress despite their travails. Now in the knock-out phases, playing for a draw will not be enough. It will be fascinating to see if Chelsea maverick Cole Palmer forces his way into the team after an impressive cameo against Slovenia. There is clamour for such a selection.

Slovakia must be treated with respect, however. Francesco Calzona's team stunned Belgium 1-0 in their opening match and were competitive against Ukraine and Romania. They are likely to sit in and frustrate England. Ivan Schranz, who had gone over a year without scoring a goal, has netted two of the three Slovakian strikes at the tournament. Yet England should have enough to progress.

Ivan Schranz has scored twice for Slovakia in these Euros. | Getty Images

Later on Sunday, the impressive Spain take on one of the surprise packages of Euro 2024 in Georgia. Both of these teams faced Scotland in qualifying and while the Spanish topped the group, the Georgians were well off the pace in fourth. But via the Nations League play-offs, Willy Sagnol's men reached their first major tournament and were rewarded for a brave display against Portugal by winning 2-0 and advancing to the last 16.

Their journey will most probably end in Cologne. Spain have won all three of their matches to nil and looked mighty strong in the process. When they met in qualifying, Spain put seven past them in Tblisi.

The remaining fixtures spill into next week. Monday evening's fare is a mouthwatering clash between France and Belgium in Dusseldorf. Both nations were tipped to do well at the Euros but neither has properly ignited. The masked Kylian Mbappe needs to come to the fore quickly if the pre-tournament favourites are to live up to that tag. This is Belgium's golden generation last chance of success - finish work early so you can watch at 5pm.

The other Monday match is at 8pm in Frankfurt, with Portugal taking on Slovenia. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co were a real attacking threat before switching off against Georgia. They cannot afford such a moment against Slovenia, who have impressed in their group matches - including a 0-0 draw against England - and do not lose often.

The final last-16 ties take place on Tuesday. Not many people expected Romania to top Group E, with forgotten Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi making an impression. Their 'reward' for progression is a match against the Netherlands, who blotted their copybook against Austria (more about them later) and ended up finishing third in their pool. Still, they have the potential to go all the way. This will be a fascinating 5pm contest in Munich.

As will be Austria v Turkey at 8pm on Tuesday. Under ex-Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick, the Austrians have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament, topping a group with the French and the Dutch. They play vibrant, attacking football and will take the game to the Turks, who have been vociferously backed by their partisan support. Leipzig will be lively.