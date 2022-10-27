European Super League: Celtic and Rangers 'targeted' by clubs, reports claim

The Daily Mirror is claiming that the Glasgow duo may be approached by the principal clubs of the European Super League – Real Madrid , Barcelona and Juventus – as they are becoming increasingly frustrated by their breakaway battle from UEFA.

The aforementioned trio are locked in a court battle with European football’s governing body over its alleged control and monopoly of the game, with a verdict expected to be delivered in December.

However, the reports suggest that regardless of the outcome, the European Super League wants to press ahead with a breakaway league and could ask Celtic and Rangers to join due to their fanbase and marketability. It would also mean, though, that no English clubs would likely join and be replaced by other clubs in northern Europe, such as Ajax. It is unclear whether such a plan would get off the ground, however.