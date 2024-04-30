European giants eye Celtic star as Rangers make decision on loan signing and hold talks with EPL defender

Celtic are braced for big-money offers for star midfielder Matt O'Riley this summer after knocking back a £20m bid in the January window. Atletico Madrid failed in their attempt to land the Denmark international and could return with an improved offer once the window reopens in June.

However, the Spanish giants are likely to have competition for the 23-year-old's signature with reports in Italy crediting newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan with an interest in the player signed by Celtic from MK Dons for £1.5m in 2022.

O'Riley has been a key figure for Brendan Rodgers' side this season, contributing 14 goals and 16 assists in 44 appearances, resulting in a place on the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

Rangers have reportedly held talks with West Ham United defender Ben Johnson over a possible summer move to Ibrox. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claim Inter are keeping O'Riley under close observation and are considering a move in the summer. The report suggests that Italian clubs are viewing the Scottish league as an attractive market following successul transfers involving the likes of Josh Doig, Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson in recent seasons.

O'Riley's former club will be keeping a close eye on any potential sale with MK Dons understood to be due a sell-on fee.

Meanwhile, Rangers have reportedly decided against pursuing a permanent move for Fabio Silva. The on-loan Wolves forward has scored four times in 19 appearances for the Ibrox side since arriving in January but won't be returning next season, according to reports in Portugal. The 21-year-old joined the Molineux club in a reported £34m transfer from Benfica four years ago, effectively pricing Rangers out of a permanent move due to the fee and wages required.