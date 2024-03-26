Poland celebrate after victory in the penalty shoot out over Wales in the Euro 2024 play-off final in Cardiff. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Wales suffered play-off final heartbreak in Cardiff as their hopes of reaching Euro 2024 were ended by Poland following a penalty shoot-out.

A tense match finished goalless over both normal and extra-time before the Poles claimed a 5-4 victory in the shoot-out after Dan James failed to convert his spot-kick.

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo was an unused substitute for Wales as he was for the 4-1 win over Finland in the play-off semi-final last Thursday.

The result means Poland will take their place in Group D at the summer tournament in Germany alongside the Netherlands, Austria and France.

Ukraine came from behind to book their spot with a 2-1 win over Iceland in Wrocław, Poland. Albert Gudmundsson put Iceland ahead on the half hour mark before Viktor Tsygankov levelled affairs nine minutes into the second-half.

The game was heading towards extra-time until Chelsea's £88m forward Mykhailo Mudryk struck the winner with six minutes remaining to seal Ukraine place in Group E alongside Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

Scotland's qualifying opponents Georgia make up the trio of nations to qualify through the play-offs after edging past Greece on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes in Tiblisi.

Georgia were reduced to 10 men in first-half injury time following a red card to Giorgi Loria but the 10 men held on until the end of extra-time before winning the shoot-out 4-2 with Nika Kvekveskiri converting the decisive spot-kick after former Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis had missed the target with his attempt.