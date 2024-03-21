Euro 2024 play-offs: Wales book date with Poland, late Ukraine drama, old Scotland foes progress

Wales face a huge Euro 2024 play-off clash with Poland next Tuesday in Cardiff after they overcame Finland in the semi-finals.

Rob Page’s men overcame the Finns 4-1 at a packed Cardiff City Stadium to maintain their hopes of reaching this summer’s European Championships in Germany. They were in control of the tie right from the off, with David Brooks opening the scoring three minutes in. Neco Williams added a second on 38 minutes and while ex-Celtic striker Teemu Pukki netted on the stroke of half time for the visitors, further goals from Brennan Johnson and Dan James made it a night to remember for the Welsh.

Wales are likely to face a sterner examination from Poland next week, however, after they cruised past Estonia in Warsaw. The Poles thumped the Baltic nation 5-1 thanks to goals from Przemyslaw Frankowski, Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Piotrowski, Sebastian Szymanski and an own goal by Karol Mets. The Estonians scored a consolation through Martin Vetkal, but they were a clear second best. The winner of the Wales v Poland match will go into Group D of Euro 2024 alongside France, Netherlands and Poland.

Wales will take on Poland for a place in Euro 2024 after defeating Finland.

Georgia, who were in Scotland’s qualification group and were awarded a play-off place through the Nations League, will take on Greece in their final after overcoming Luxembourg 2-0 in Tblisi. A double from Budu Zivzivadze set up a home clash with the Greeks on Tuesday, who trounced Kazakhstan 5-0 in Athens. Strikes from Anastasios Bakasetas, Dimitrios Pelkas, Fotis Ioannidis, Dimitrios Kourbelis and an own goal from Aleksandr Marochkin sealed the win for Gus Poyet’s men, and the winner of the final against the Georgians will join Turkey, Portugal and Czech Republic in Group F of Euro 2024.

Ukraine and Iceland will face off in the other play-off match for the right to join Belgium, Slovakia and Romania in Group E after they both recorded away wins. There was drama in Sarajevo as the Ukrainians scored two goals in the last five minutes via Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovybk to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1, who had led thanks to a Mykola Matviienko own goal. They will play Iceland at a neutral venue due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine after the Age Hareide’s men were emphatic 4-1 winners over Israel in Budapest. Eran Zahavi put the Israelis ahead from the penalty spot but Iceland stormed back thanks to a hat-trick from Albert Gudmundsson and a further effort from Arnor Traustason.