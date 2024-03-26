Euro 2024 confirmed groups, which 24 nations are taking part, when is the first match, when is the final?
The final group sections for Euro 2024 have been confirmed following the conclusion of the qualification campaign. The last three spots in the tournament have been taken by Poland, Georgia and Ukraine following their respective victories over Wales, Greece and Iceland in the play-off finals.
Poland booked their place thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Wales after a goalless 120 minutes in Cardiff and 10-man Georgia had the same scoreline and outcome against Greece in Tiblisi while Ukraine came from a goal down to defeat Iceland 2-1 in Poland.
The trio complete list of 24 nations who will compete in the finals in Germany this summer with the competition split into six groups of four to decide who qualifies for the knock-out stages. Winners and runner-ups in each group will progress to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers. The tournament then enters a knockout phase with a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-final and final.
Scotland will compete in Group A and will open the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14 before facing Switzerland in Cologne on June 19 and Hungary in Stuttgart on June 23.
Confirmed Euro 2024 groups
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
Where and when is Euro 2024?
The 2024 European Championships is being held in Germany and starts with the opening match in Munich on Friday, June 14 and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday, July 14. The group stages conclude on Wednesday, June 26 before the round of 16 kicks off on Saturday, June 29 until Tuesday, July 2. The quarter-finals will be held over two days on Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7, with the semi-finals taking place across Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10.
Which cities and stadiums are hosting Euro 2024?
The tournament will be staged across ten host cities in Germany. The list of stadiums being used include Olympiastadion Berlin, Cologne Stadium, BVB Stadion Dortmund, Düsseldorf Arena, Frankfurt Arena, Arena AufSchalke (Gelsenkirchen), Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Leipzig Stadium, Munich Football Arena and Stuttgart Arena.
