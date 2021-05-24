The outdoor Fan Zone will be a largely seated venue and will be located at Glasgow Green for the 31 days of the tournament between June 11 and July 11.

It is estimated about 12,000 spectators – 6,000 split over the two sessions at the Fan Zone – will be able to watch the four matches at Hampden Park.

As well large screens showing all UEFA EURO 2020 matches, there will be a 10m Festival Tower hosting a range of sporting, cultural and digital content.

Plans for Glasgow fan zone to go ahead Covid permitting picture: Jeff Holmes

There will be a range of food and beverages and a family friendly sport activity programme will be available to encourage fans to take part in physical activity.

This will include a multi-use sports pitch where community groups which have been part of the UEFA EURO 2020 Glasgow ‘Play Your Game’ football programme across the city will be part of the celebrations.

The pitch will also be used for a range of activities to make sure there’s a game for everyone to play.

Tickets for all match sessions are free of charge and available to book from tomorrow (Tuesday May 25) through the UEFA EURO 2020 Glasgow website.

On days when there are no matches, the Fan Zone will host an outdoor cultural programme – further details will be announced shortly.

Councillor David McDonald, deputy leader at Glasgow City Council said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government has given approval for the Uefa Euro 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green to take place, subject to the status of the pandemic nearer the tournament, hopefully enabling the city to play its part in the wider event celebrations.

“We aim to create a welcoming venue where all aspects of the football tournament, sport activities, culture, health and wellbeing activities, and an array of food and drink can be enjoyed by football fans and families alike in a COVID secure environment.

“The event will provide significant international profile for Scotland on the global stage with iconic broadcast and media images from Hampden Park and across the city reaching estimated audiences of more than one billion. But perhaps most importantly, it will bring vibrancy back to the city and provide an opportunity for the people of Scotland to come together once again, as well as providing a welcome boost for businesses.”

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “After confirmation that we can accommodate approximately 12,000 at Hampden Park for the stadium’s four Uefa Euro 2020 matches – including Scotland’s ‘home’ games against Czech Republic and Croatia – this is further good news for Scotland supporters and everyone who wants to experience the atmosphere of a major tournament, co-hosted here in Glasgow.

“While we have had to adapt to life under covid-19 restrictions, the approval to have a Fan Zone at Glasgow Green throughout the tournament will ensure more people can experience UEFA Euro 2020 and, hopefully, celebrate some momentous Scotland results.

“I would urge fans who do not have match tickets, including for the match against England at Wembley, to utilise the Fan Zone in Glasgow and enjoy the Uefa Euro 2020 experience safely.”

The outdoor Fan Zone will be a largely seated venue and will be subject to relevant physical distancing requirements. Plans for the Fan Zone and the status of the pandemic will continue to be monitored in the run up to the tournament.

