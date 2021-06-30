Euro 2020: England v Germany match attracts peak TV audience of 20.6m

England fans watch the England v Germany Euro 2020 match on a big screen in a fan zone on Hastings pier

The home side's 2-0 triumph at Wembley attracted a peak TV audience of 20.6 million and 80 per cent of viewers available at that time, the BBC said.

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane gave England a decisive victory over the Germans, the first time they have beaten their old rivals in a tournament knockout game since 1966.

The clash also pulled in 3.5 million live streams for the match across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport combined.

England's biggest match on home soil since Euro 96 was watched by famous faces including David Beckham and Ed Sheeran, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George.

England head to Italy for their quarter final against Ukraine in Rome this weekend, with the game screened live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday night.

