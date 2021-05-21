Euro 2020: 10 former Scottish Premiership stars who will feature in this summer's tournament
How many of these Euro 2020 stars do you remember playing in the Scottish Premiership?
This years’ European Championships will see a host of current Scottish Premiership stars represent their country on the international stage.
With Scotland featuring in a major tournament for the first time in 23 years, clubs such as Motherwell, Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts all have representatives within this year’s competition.
Rangers fans will be able to see invincible stars Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara and Filip Helendar representing their respective countries, while Celtic fans will be eager to see how the talented David Turnbull performs for the Scotland national side.
There are some former Scottish Premiership stars that will sadly miss out this summer, with Virgil van Dijk ruled out with injury, and former Hoops goalscorer John Guidetti not included in Janne Andersson’s Sweden squad.
However, Euro 2020 will not be short on former Scottish Premiership talent. How many do you remember playing in the top tier of Scottish football?