This years’ European Championships will see a host of current Scottish Premiership stars represent their country on the international stage.

With Scotland featuring in a major tournament for the first time in 23 years, clubs such as Motherwell, Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts all have representatives within this year’s competition.

Rangers fans will be able to see invincible stars Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara and Filip Helendar representing their respective countries, while Celtic fans will be eager to see how the talented David Turnbull performs for the Scotland national side.

There are some former Scottish Premiership stars that will sadly miss out this summer, with Virgil van Dijk ruled out with injury, and former Hoops goalscorer John Guidetti not included in Janne Andersson’s Sweden squad.

However, Euro 2020 will not be short on former Scottish Premiership talent. How many do you remember playing in the top tier of Scottish football?

1. Kasper Schmeichael - Denmark Leicester City captain Kasper Schmeichael has done it all. Won the English Premier League, the English FA Cup, played in the World Cup, 63 caps for his country and, of course, a 15 game loan spell for Falkirk during the 2006/07 season.

2. Kevin Mbabu - Switzerland Remember Kevin Mbabu Rangers fans? Signed on loan from Newcastle as part of a five player loan deal, the Swiss international never played a competitive game for the club. Now one Bundesliga's top defenders. Football is a funny old game.

3. Jason Denayer - Belgium Former Celtic defender Jason Denayer will form part of Belgium's squad at the tournament, with his national side currently the favourites to take the trophy. Denayer had a memorable loan spell with the Hoops, forming an outstanding partnership with Virgil van Dijk that saw the club win a league and cup double.

4. Vladimir Weiss - Slovakia Vladimir Weiss became a Rangers cult-hero when he arrived on loan from Manchester City in 2010. Now 31-years-old, he has been confirmed in Slovakia's squad for the competition.