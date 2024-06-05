EPL veteran addresses Celtic link, Rangers chief jets out for transfer talks, 15-goal striker wanted - rumour mill
EPL veteran addresses Celtic link
Asmir Begovic has remained coy over his future as he responded to speculation linking him with a summer move to Celtic. The 36-year-old goalkeeper, who has made 256 appearances in the English Premier League and won the title with Chelsea in 2016-17, is set to become a free agent when his Queens Park Rangers contract expires at the end of June. The Bosnian international made 46 appearances for the West Londoners last term, but has yet to agree a new deal to remain at Loftus Road. Begovic is one of several shotstoppers linked with Celtic this summer as they search for a replacement for the now retired Joe Hart. Asked directly about the possibility of a move to Parkhead, Begovic told talkSPORT: “I am currently looking at options, talking to obviously QPR and see what happens there, see what happens in the next few weeks, it is still pretty early in the transfer window. Nothing has been decided yet. I am keeping myself fit. I really enjoyed last year, the fact that I played so many games. In the second half of the season, for us, the team became together really well. Let’s see if we can keep this group of players together, have another run at it next year, see what else is out there and take it from there.”
Rangers chief jets out for transfer talks
Rangers have already signed two South Americans this summer and more could follow after Ibrox recruitment chief Nils Koppen jtravelled to Mexico for a transfer summit. Colombian winger Oscar Cortes has rejoined the club on another season-long loan from Lens with an obligation to buy at the end of the deal. Brazilian left-back Jefte has also arrived on a four-year deal from Fluminense, having spent last season on loan with Cypriot First Division champions APOEL. Rangers have also been linked with Uruguay Under-20 international midfielder Damian Garcia, 20, who is currently with Penarol in his homeland, as well as Chilean defender Thomas Galdames, who plays for Argentinian club Godoy Cruz. Rangers are targeting the South American market and Koppen, the club's director of recruitment, travelled to Cancun earlier this week for a two-day TransferRoom conference. It has been reported that representatives of Garcia's club Penerol also attended the briefing.
15-goal striker wanted
Motherwell's Theo Bair has emerged as a transfer target for a host of clubs in England after a 15-goal campaign in the Scottish top flight. The Canadian international joined the Fir Park side last summer and got his career firmly back on track after a previously unsuccessful stint at St Johnstone. Now the Steelmen are bracing for offers for the 24-year-old with EFL Championship duo Sunderland and Cardiff City reported to have taken an interest in the towering front man. Blackburn Rovers are also believed to be admirers with Bundesliga outfit St Pauli said to be at the front of the queue to recruit the striker, who has one year left on his contract. Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says it would "cost a significant amount of money" for any clubs interested in Bair this summer. “I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that people will be interested in Theo Bair," he added. “I would love to keep him at the football club because I feel that he is just getting better and better, I feel he is really learning his trade and enjoying his football. He is loving everything about playing here at Motherwell and leading the line. When you look across world football, there is not a whole host of number nines that play with his stature, his pace, his ability to play with his back to goal, and then the finishing prowess he is starting to show.”
