EPL veteran addresses Celtic link

Asmir Begovic has remained coy over his future as he responded to speculation linking him with a summer move to Celtic. The 36-year-old goalkeeper, who has made 256 appearances in the English Premier League and won the title with Chelsea in 2016-17, is set to become a free agent when his Queens Park Rangers contract expires at the end of June. The Bosnian international made 46 appearances for the West Londoners last term, but has yet to agree a new deal to remain at Loftus Road. Begovic is one of several shotstoppers linked with Celtic this summer as they search for a replacement for the now retired Joe Hart. Asked directly about the possibility of a move to Parkhead, Begovic told talkSPORT: “I am currently looking at options, talking to obviously QPR and see what happens there, see what happens in the next few weeks, it is still pretty early in the transfer window. Nothing has been decided yet. I am keeping myself fit. I really enjoyed last year, the fact that I played so many games. In the second half of the season, for us, the team became together really well. Let’s see if we can keep this group of players together, have another run at it next year, see what else is out there and take it from there.”

Rangers chief jets out for transfer talks

Asmir Begović of Queens Park Rangers has been linked with a summer move to Celtic. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Rangers have already signed two South Americans this summer and more could follow after Ibrox recruitment chief Nils Koppen jtravelled to Mexico for a transfer summit. Colombian winger Oscar Cortes has rejoined the club on another season-long loan from Lens with an obligation to buy at the end of the deal. Brazilian left-back Jefte has also arrived on a four-year deal from Fluminense, having spent last season on loan with Cypriot First Division champions APOEL. Rangers have also been linked with Uruguay Under-20 international midfielder Damian Garcia, 20, who is currently with Penarol in his homeland, as well as Chilean defender Thomas Galdames, who plays for Argentinian club Godoy Cruz. Rangers are targeting the South American market and Koppen, the club's director of recruitment, travelled to Cancun earlier this week for a two-day TransferRoom conference. It has been reported that representatives of Garcia's club Penerol also attended the briefing.

15-goal striker wanted

