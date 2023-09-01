EPL transfers: Mason Greenwood loan deal, Liverpool land midfielder and fend off Salah bids, Spurs sign Johnson

It was a dramatic end to the transfer window in England, with Liverpool completing the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood being loaned to Getafe.

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United has joined Getafe on loan.

Greenwood was suspended by the Old Trafford club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. The 21-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued. Reports that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and the club announced last week that it had been mutually agreed for him to leave. Clubs in Italy, Germany and Turkey were among those to express interest, but Greenwood has now joined LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

It is understood that Getafe are making a small contribution to Greenwood’s wages as United focused on finding him somewhere he could resume his career. A United club statement read: “The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was an incoming transfer at Old Trafford, with Moroccan internationalist Sofyan Amrabat joining from Fiorentina until June 2024, subject to international clearance and registration requirements. It is believed United have paid a £8.6million loan fee for Amrabat, with the season-long deal including the option to trigger a permanent move. If that option is taken, Fiorentina will receive a £17.1m transfer fee and up to £4.3m in potential add-ons. Amrabat played under United manager Erik Ten Hag at Utrecht earlier in his career before moving on to Feyenoord, Club Brugge and then Fiorentina.

New Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is put through his paces at the AXA Training Centre.

Earlier on Friday, United confirmed the arrival of Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce and defender Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham until June 2024. Bayindir, 25, has signed an initial four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year, and will provide competition to fellow new arrival Andre Onana. Reguilon, 26, has moved to Old Trafford after United lost left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to injury.

At Anfield, Gravenberch believes he has joined one of the biggest clubs in the world after sealing his £35m. The 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder has signed a long-term contract at Liverpool after spending one season at Bayern Munich. “I’m very happy. Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here,” Gravenberch told Liverpoolfc.com. If you see it from the outside, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that’s why (it was the right club).”

Earlier in the day, Liverpool rejected a £150m offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Salah has been the subject of interest from the Middle East for some time and the PA news agency understands a verbal offer was made on Friday. However, the club have rejected it out of hand and consider the matter closed as the forward is not for sale. The offer is understood to have been £100m up front with a further £50m in add-ons. It is worth noting that the Saudi Arabian transfer window does not close until September 7.

Brighton signed Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona. The 20-year-old Spain international made 36 LaLiga appearances last season for Xavi’s men as they went on to win the title. “This is a great deal for all of us,” Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said on the Premier League club’s website. “I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back to the level he deserves to be.”

Cole Palmer has swapped Manchester City for Chelsea.

Manchester City completed the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves. After overcoming some minor sticking points in final negotiations over an initial £47.3m deal on Wednesday night, both clubs were able to come to an agreement on a £53m move – a club-record sale for Wolves. The 25-year-old Portugal international was keen to move to the Etihad Stadium and did not train with Wolves in order to push the move through. In terms of outgoings at City, Tommy Doyle moved in the opposite direction to Molineux, while Joao Cancelo has joined Barcelona on loan. But the most notable was Cole Palmer, who joined Chelsea on a seven-year contract. The Blues will pay an initial £40m for the 21-year-old academy graduate with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

Tottenham have completed the signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £47.5m. Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou made the Wales international his number one target following the departure of Harry Kane last month and secured the services of the young attacker late on transfer deadline day. Johnson has signed a deal at Tottenham until the summer of 2029 after bringing his lengthy association at Forest to an end.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said he was delighted with the club’s summer transfer business and described latest signing Clement Lenglet as an ideal fit. France centre-half Lenglet, 28, is Villa’s fifth summer signing after joining on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona as cover for Tyrone Mings, who sustained a knee injury in the opening-day defeat at Newcastle. Emery, whose side play at Liverpool on Sunday, told a press conference: “After Tyrone Mings’ injury, we were analysing how we can face this season playing a lot of matches. Lenglet was a very good opportunity on loan for one year. He has experience in Barcelona, Sevilla and Tottenham playing at a high level, playing in Europe. I’m very happy with him because he is joining us with his quality, his experience, his capacity to help and support Pau Torres playing on the same side. I’m very happy.” Lenglet, who made 26 Premier League appearances while on loan at Tottenham last season, joins Youri Tielemens, Torres, Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo as Villa’s summer recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves signed Jean-Ricner Bellegarde on a five-year deal from Ligue 1 club Strasbourg. The 25-year-old can play either as a central midfielder supporting the forwards or in one of the two wider positions. Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “He’s a player the recruitment team flagged towards the end of last season, and he’s started this season very well. He’s athletic, technical and has ability to drive with the ball, and you can see from his goal and assist record that he’s had an excellent start to this season.”

Burnley made Belgium international Mike Tresor their 13th summer signing. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder joins on a season-long loan deal from Genk. Tresor told the Clarets website: “I’m feeling happy, really happy. Deadline day but really happy to be here finally. The project and of course the vision of the coach here, I had a long discussion with the coach so that convinced me at the end as well to make the decision.”