Andy Robertson remains a mainstay of Liverpool's team, but Ben Doak will be hoping to stay involved in the first-team squad.

Champions Manchester City – who are looking to land the title for record-setting fourth time – and last season’s runners-up Arsenal will resume battle with the Gunners’ having struck an early blow in the Community Shield, while newcomers Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton begin the task of ensuring their stay among the big boys is not fleeting.

There will also be demands for improvements at Liverpool and Chelsea, who missed out on Champions League football, while Tottenham Hotspur, under the management of former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, will have to adapt to life without star striker Harry Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We look at some of the big talking points ahead of the 2023/24 EPL season:

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been the subject of much speculation.

Can Man City land title for fourth time in a row?

Manchester City landed an impressive treble last term in what was surely their greatest ever season under Pep Guardiola. The expectation level is so high that they will be at least expected to defend their domestic crown. With star striker Erling Haaland, his chief assist-maker Kevin de Bruyne and an improved defence following the arrival of Josko Gvardiol, they go into this season as favourites to retain their title. However, they will miss the influence of goalscoring captain and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, while Riyad Mahrez has moved to the Saudi Arabian Pro League. Haaland was a monster in front of goal and there will be a heavy reliance on him delivering the goods once more.

Big six backlash?

If last season’s top three had a familiar look about it with Manchester United following their neighbours and Arsenal across the finishing line, there was a measure of turbulence below them as Newcastle disturbed the established order to push Liverpool out of the top four and Brighton claimed sixth spot with Aston Villa hot on their heels. Despite losing Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino to the Saudi Arabian exodus, the Reds have added World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their ranks with Moises Caicedo also seemingly on his way to Anfield, while James Maddison is perhaps the most eye-catching of Tottenham’s summer arrivals and Chelsea’s spending spree shows no signs of abating as the wounded prepare to fight back.

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is in Spurs dugout this season - but will be without Harry Kane.

Spurs without Kane

Harry Kane’s “will he, won’t he?” summer saga finally approached its conclusion on the eve of the new campaign as he headed for Germany with a view to tying up a switch, which could rise to £120million, from Tottenham to Bayern Munich. The England skipper’s impending departure is likely to dismay fans of a club which drastically under-achieved in finishing eighth last season. Spurs open their campaign at Brentford on Sunday with the travelling supporters contemplating what life after Harry may represent under new manager Postecoglou, who has joined from Celtic. The Australian has changed the way Spurs play and without the distraction of European football, he will have time to implement his style.

Baptism of fire

If Gary O’Neil felt hard done by when he was relieved of his duties at Bournemouth in June having steered the club to Premier League safety, it did not blunt his readiness to take on a challenge. The former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder was parachuted into the hotseat vacated by dissatisfied Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui after the Spaniard and the club decided to go their separate ways as a result of disagreements over recruitment. O’Neil stepped into the void with just days to prepare for Wolves’ opening fixture – a daunting trip to a rejuvenated Manchester United on Monday evening.

Welcome to the jungle

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton will set foot in the top flight knowing the first and overwhelming priority is survival. Last season was the first since 2017-18 when the three promoted clubs all stayed up, with at least one having made an immediate return to the top flight at the end of each of the previous four. The Hatters last played in England’s top division in 1992, but having worked their way back from the non-league ranks in the last decade, they know all about fighting tooth and nail. They signed Scotland forward Jacob Brown earlier this week as they try to bolster their attacking options. The Blades, managed by ex-Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom, have been largely inactive during the transfer window and need new players quickly. Perhaps Burnley, under Vincent Kompany, are the best bet to stay up. They are not the Clarets you remember of old in the EPL, playing an attractive brand of football under the Belgian, and were very impressive in winning the Championship last year.

Scots watch