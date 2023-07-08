England will attempt to win the European Under-21s Championship for the first time in almost 40 years when they face Spain in the final on Saturday.

Lee Carsley’s youngsters will be determined to deny their opponents a record sixth title after cruising into the showdown having won all five of their games to date in the tournament, hosted by Georgia, without conceding a goal.

England reached the final after topping Group C with successive 2-0 victories over Czech Republic, Israel and Germany before edging past Portugal in the last eight and dispatching the Israelis for a second time in the semi-finals.

Spain, who last lifted the trophy in 2019, are likely to provide a much sterner test, although Carsley believes there is more to come from his side.

Anthony Gordon of England celebrates victory over Portugal in the UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 quarter-finals. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

He said: “We were ranking sixth coming into the tournament, so getting to the final is a big achievement. I felt getting out of the group was a good achievement. But I think this team has another two or three levels to go.

“Since coming into the knockout stages, we know we only have one chance. Someone is going to win tomorrow. I expect us to be under pressure, but the players know that too, and I know they will react in the right way.

“We’ve watched Spain a lot. They’re a great team. My players have played brilliantly this tournament, and now they have a chance to show everyone back home they are potential new senior internationals.”

Match details and kick-off time

England face Spain in the final of the European Under-21 Championships at the Batumi Arena in Georgia on Saturday, July 9, 2023. Kick-off is 5pm.

Is England U21 v Spain U21 on TV?

The match will be broadcast live free-to-air on Channel 4 with coverage hosted by Jules Breach starting at 4.45pm.

Is England U21 v Spain U21 available to live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the Channel 4 website or app. Live coverage is also available via the official UEFA website.

England U21 squad in full

Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)