Lee Carsley’s youngsters will be determined to deny their opponents a record sixth title after cruising into the showdown having won all five of their games to date in the tournament, hosted by Georgia, without conceding a goal.
England reached the final after topping Group C with successive 2-0 victories over Czech Republic, Israel and Germany before edging past Portugal in the last eight and dispatching the Israelis for a second time in the semi-finals.
Spain, who last lifted the trophy in 2019, are likely to provide a much sterner test, although Carsley believes there is more to come from his side.
He said: “We were ranking sixth coming into the tournament, so getting to the final is a big achievement. I felt getting out of the group was a good achievement. But I think this team has another two or three levels to go.
“Since coming into the knockout stages, we know we only have one chance. Someone is going to win tomorrow. I expect us to be under pressure, but the players know that too, and I know they will react in the right way.
“We’ve watched Spain a lot. They’re a great team. My players have played brilliantly this tournament, and now they have a chance to show everyone back home they are potential new senior internationals.”
Match details and kick-off time
England face Spain in the final of the European Under-21 Championships at the Batumi Arena in Georgia on Saturday, July 9, 2023. Kick-off is 5pm.
Is England U21 v Spain U21 on TV?
The match will be broadcast live free-to-air on Channel 4 with coverage hosted by Jules Breach starting at 4.45pm.
Is England U21 v Spain U21 available to live stream?
Those wishing to watch the match on smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the Channel 4 website or app. Live coverage is also available via the official UEFA website.
England U21 squad in full
Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City)
Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)
Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)
Forwards: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City) Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)