England charged by UEFA over incidents during Euro 2020 win over Denmark

UEFA has charged England after a laser pointer was aimed at Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel in the Three Lions' Euro 2020 semi-final win.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:41 pm
England have been charged by UEFA after fans booed during the Denmark national anthem ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The goalkeeper had a laser shone in his face before he saved Harry Kane's extra-time penalty, although Kane scored the rebound to earn England a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

England have also been charged with "disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem" after home fans booed the Denmark national anthem and the lighting of fireworks inside Wembley.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

England came from behind after Mikkel Damsgaard's free kick gave Denmark the lead.

Simon Kjaer's own goal levelled for Gareth Southgate's side and Kane booked England's place in the final when he followed up his missed penalty after Raheem Sterling was tripped by Joakim Maehle.

The Three Lions now play Italy at Wembley on Sunday aiming to win their first major trophy since lifting the World Cup in 1966.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

EnglandHarry KaneUEFA
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.