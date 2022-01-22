Embattled Callum Davidson vows to fight on at St Johnstone and questions logic of walking through irate fans

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

The Saints boss and his players were subjected to a tirade of abuse after Covid regulations meant they were forced to walk straight through the middle of angry fans after the 1-0 defeat at New Central Park.

Stewards had to form a protective barrier between Davidson and his players as they made their way to the relocated changing rooms at the back of the terrace housing the away fans after a 10th straight defeat ended their defence of the trophy.

Davidson, who was hailed a hero last season after winning both national cups, insists he will not throw in the towel.

“I’m fighting, I am up for the fight," he said. “I want to fight, be here, change things and get results.

“We need the players to do that too.

“St Johnstone is a club close to me, so I won’t stop – I will be fighting until I get to the day I’m told not to.

“It’s not in my character to do anything else."

On the reaction of fans at full-time, Davidson added: “It’s difficult when you are asked to walk through the fans when you have just been beaten and we are on a bad run.

“It was difficult putting the players through that, it wasn’t a great idea asking us to walk through there.

“I thought the fans were fantastic with us today, they stayed behind the team when they could have turned earlier and put more pressure on us.

“Football is an emotional game and fans, players, myself we are all emotional.

“I don’t think I need to repeat what was said, everyone is emotional.

“When we go a goal down we have to be miles better.”

Saints had plenty of possession but never looked like scoring and Davidson put the performance down to a lack of confidence as Kallum Higginbottom's extra-time strike sealed a famous win for Kelty.

“You have to show professionalism and composure," he said.

“There’s going to have to be changes and hopefully we’ll get two or three new faces in by Wednesday.

“That’s probably the lowest I’ve been as a manager here."