Edinburgh City's future remains in limbo after merger revelations - Spartans 'uneasy on joining forces'

Edinburgh City’s long-term future remains up in the air after it emerged that a potential merger with Spartans earlier this year was discussed.

The League One club, who are struggling financially and this week disbanded their reserve and women’s team, are also set to lose a host of their senior players to rival outfits when the transfer window opens in January. Michael McIndoe’s team currently sit bottom of the table on nine points and have been forced to field a number of youth team players in recent weeks.

Given the precarious situation the capital side finds itself in, it has been revealed that talks were held between City and Spartans, who also play in Edinburgh and were landlords for the Citizens before their move to Meadowbank Stadium last year. Former City chief Tom Tracy took to social media on Thursday evening to give his version of events on discussions with Spartans, claiming that the two clubs “agreed a deal” to join forces, with a newly-named outfit FC Edinburgh Spartans taking City’s current spot in League One. However, Tracy stated that talks broke down after a meeting with the SPFL in which league chief executive Neil Doncaster is said to have told Tracy that fellow members would not be in favour of an amalgamation.

Edinburgh City, who play their home games at Meadowbank, are currently bottom of League One.

The Scotsman understands that Spartans, who won promotion to League Two in the summer and are pushing for promotion this season, were never fully sold on joining forces with Edinburgh City and are focused on rising up the leagues by virtue of their on-field performances. Since those meetings, Tracy has since sold City to fan-led consortium and the club has toiled to make ends meet, with senior players such as Aidan McAdams, Danny Handling and Kyle Jacobs moving on to other clubs. There is concern within the SPFL and among fellow League One clubs about City’s viability beyond January, with more players expected to announce their departures.

Tracy’s post in full read: “Very sad to see what is happening at Edinburgh City Football Club. Players not being paid just before Christmas being the tip of the iceberg. The new owners are doing what they can under trying circumstances, but with Meadowbank not fit for purpose and a lack of sponsorship they are in a difficult position.

“It could have been avoided. Deal was agreed: Edinburgh City Football Club to take over Spartans FC and move to their ground and merge resources – new club – FC Edinburgh Spartans; all players to get contracts, director of football appointed, and all coaching staff retained. We weren’t breaking rules and no one was making money – we were trying to create a third force in Edinburgh – but after a meeting at Hampden with both chairmen and lawyers, Neil Doncaster didn’t want it and phoned the Spartans chairman saying that name changes would be blocked and the Spartans name lost forever.

“I explained to Neil that one strong club could challenge at the top of the championship, have financial security, and protect jobs. He said our fellow members would prefer two weak clubs. Unbelievable mindset from somebody paid to grow our game. They don’t want investment or growth - they want position. I wrote off my investment and walked away."

Spartans, who were once landlords to City, are believed to be uninterested in a merger with the Citizens.

The Scottish Professional League responded to Tracy’s claims with a lengthy statement given to The Sun that read: “We have noted a post on LinkedIn, attributed to former Edinburgh City FC owner Tom Tracy. In the post, Tom gives his recollection of a meeting in the SPFL boardroom, which involved representatives of the SPFL group, Edinburgh City FC, and The Spartans FC.

“At that time, Mr Tracy was advocating a form of 'merger' of Edinburgh City and The Spartans, which was designed to see the merged company take Edinburgh City's place in cinch League 1. In that meeting, the relevant SPFL and Scottish FA Rules were discussed. It was noted that any such potential merger between two member clubs may be viewed poorly by the wider footballing community. But that, ultimately, the rules of the SPFL and Scottish FA would be applied fairly and evenly to any transaction that might emerge from the tentative discussions between Edinburgh City and The Spartans. Ultimately, the proposed 'merger' did not take place; The Spartans appeared uncomfortable with the transaction being proposed and Tom Tracy passed his ownership of Edinburgh City to some fans of the club.