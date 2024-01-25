Edinburgh City hit with points deduction for breaching multiple rules - including not paying players on time

League One outfit Edinburgh City have been deducted six points for a number of rule breaches, including failing to pay its wages on time.

The capital outfit has endured financial struggles this season, with a number of senior players departing at the start of the month due to the cash crisis, and it has now emerged that wages for November were not paid on time and in full, the club failed to report on tax obligation defaults and did not “engage fully” in the Scottish Professional Football League’s disciplinary process. As a consequence, a statement from the SPFL on Thursday evening revealed the sanction, with City – who were already at the foot of Scotland’s third tier – now on four points trailing ninth-placed Annan Athletic by nine points.

The SPFL wrote: “Edinburgh City FC has received a six point deduction following an SPFL Disciplinary Tribunal into SPFL Rule breaches, which were admitted by the club. The breaches relate to the cinch League One club having failed to pay its players’ wages on time, and in full, on 30 November 2023. This failure to pay was also not notified to the SPFL as required by SPFL Rules and Regulations.

Edinburgh City, who played at Meadowbank Stadium, have now been cut further adrift at the bottom of League One.

“The club also admitted it had breached the rules by failing to advise the SPFL that it had been in default of its tax obligations to HMRC, as required by SPFL Rules and Regulations. Furthermore, the club did not engage fully in the disciplinary process leading to further breaches of SPFL Rules. Edinburgh City’s points tally for season 2023/24 will be adjusted immediately.”

An SPFL spokesperson added: “The payment of players’ wages, and the tax default and reporting rules, are integral parts of maintaining a fair league competition.”