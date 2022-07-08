Dylan Levitt: Dundee United land popular midfielder on two-year deal from Manchester United

Having already captured the signature of former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher, the club announced the return of Dylan Levitt.

The Welshman has been signed to a two-year permanent deal from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm really proud to be back after last season,” Levitt said. “The big attraction was to come back and play games.

"After I came back from injury I feel I really hit the ground running. I want to continue that form into the new season and I'm really looking forward to getting started.”

Levitt was a hugely popular figure at Tannadice, scoring some excellent goals.

His performances won the admiration of the club's supporters, and won the fans' player of the year award.

"We are extremely happy to have brought Dylan back to Dundee United," manager Jack Ross said. “Watching him play as an opposition manager I was really impressed by him.

Dylan Levitt has returned to Dundee United permanently, signing a two-year deal. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"Speaking to people around the club it's clear he had a massive impact both on and off the pitch last season. It's a big statement for this club to bring someone of Dylan's quality in the door and I'm looking forward to working with him".

Levitt will once again wear the No.19 shirt as he aims to secure his place in the Wales squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“To secure Dylan on a permanent contract is a substantial coup for Dundee United and our fans will quite rightly be excited,” sporting director Tony Asghar said.

"It has been a long process but throughout it, Dylan, his representatives and Manchester United have all been extremely professional. Patience was always going to be required and I was always confident of Dylan becoming a Dundee United player.

"When he came here on loan last season he fitted right in straight away and embraced the culture of this club. Now we want to see him take his game to the next level and this is a great place for him to do so.