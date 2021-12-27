Dunfermline strengthen with Stevie Lawless signing becoming John Hughes' first

Dunfermline have signed former Motherwell, Livingston and Partick Thistle midfielder Steven Lawless.

By David Oliver
Monday, 27th December 2021, 5:57 pm
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 5:58 pm
Steven Lawless. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

John Hughes has moved quickly to strengthen his Pars side after a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Arbroath and Lawless will go into the manager’s squad as soon as the January window opens.

After completing a medical at East En Park, Hughes confirmed the 30-year-old is almost ready for his first-team and came through a bounce game against Livingston recently, scoring a goal off the bench.

“He brings SPL experience and is one that can unlock the door with a wand of a left-foot,” said Hughes. “He can play a pass and look after the ball and works very hard and is a winner.

“He’s everything we want at the club.

“I have chased him since I was at Inverness. It has been a long time coming and I’m delighted it is over the line.”

Lawless played six games for Motherwell this season before leaving Fir Park by mutual consent in October.

