Dunfermline relegated from Championship as Queen's Park move into Championship play-off final

Dunfermline Athletic have been relegated from the Championship after Simon Murray’s 89th minute winner sent Queen’s Park into the play-off final.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 4:58 pm
Dunfermline's Efe Ambrose is shown a straight red card in the Championship play-off semi-final 2nd leg against Queen's Park at East End Park. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Murray, introduced a half-time substitute, slammed a Bob McHugh cut-back high into the roof of the net to settle the semi-final second leg as the Spiders edged through 1-0 on aggregate following the goalless first leg at Firhill on Wednesday night.

After missing a number of chances to open the scoring, Dunfermline were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when defender Efe Ambrose brought down Murray as he bore down on goal and Craig Napier brandished a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

